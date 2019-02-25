×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bette Midler Channels Mary Poppins for Oscars Performance

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bette Midler91st Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Bette Midler proved a more than suitable fill-in for Emily Blunt (or Julie Andrews) as she informally inherited the role of Mary Poppins for a performance of the nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” at the Academy Awards Sunday night — although no one would mistake her cleavage-baring dress for a nanny’s uniform.

Midler adopted a colorful look, in contrast to the somberness of the ballad, which was written for a scene in which Mary Poppins finds a metaphor to talk to children about their mother’s death. The inherent warmth in her voice made her a solid choice for the gig … as did her previous experience with the song’s co-writer, Marc Shaiman, who accompanied her on piano.

Shaiman is up for for two Oscars this year, contending for best score for “Mary Poppins Returns” as well as sharing the nomination for “Lost Things” with his co-lyricist, Scott Wittman.

Blunt was one of two performers of nominees for best original song who couldn’t or wouldn’t perform on the Oscars, the other being Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who didn’t make themselves available to sing “All the Star” from “Black Panther.” In Blunt’s case, rumor had it that, not usually being a singer, she didn’t want to subject herself to a live performance on the telecast, even though songwriters Shaiman and Wittman said the actress has perfect pitch. In any case, a substitute was needed, and it wasn’t a huge surprise that the task fell to Midler. Her collaborations with Shaiman go at least as far back as the memorable serenade she gave Johnny Carson in the final week of his “Tonight Show” hosting duties).

Shaiman and Wittman had been aghast at the idea that their song was set to be cut with the Oscars, along with the nominated tunes from “RBG” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” They’ve credited Lady Gaga for standing up for the songs that were destined to be axed. In the end, Midler substituting for Blunt provided an extra publicity bonus that couldn’t have hurt, even if it made the show run three minutes longer.

Popular on Variety

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

More Music

  • Bette Midler91st Annual Academy Awards, Show,

    Bette Midler Channels Mary Poppins for Oscars Performance

    Bette Midler proved a more than suitable fill-in for Emily Blunt (or Julie Andrews) as she informally inherited the role of Mary Poppins for a performance of the nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” at the Academy Awards Sunday night — although no one would mistake her cleavage-baring dress for a nanny’s uniform. [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Jennifer Hudson Gives Passionate Performance of 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson went from zero to sixty in nearly record time in the two-minute slot she was given to sing “I’ll Fight,” the first of the nominees for best original song to be performed at the Oscars. “I’ll Fight” came close to not even being part of the Oscars telecast, given the producers’ initial desire [...]

  • Queen, Adam Lambert Open Oscars With

    Queen and Adam Lambert Open Hostless Oscars

    Queen, with singer Adam Lambert, opened the Academy Awards Sunday night with a powerful, abridged version of the group’s 1977 double-sided single, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” The performance opened with drummer Roger Taylor thundering out the iconic drumbeat of “We Will Rock You” as Lambert, clad in a sparkling turquoise [...]

  • British rock musician, singer, songwriter, producer,

    Peter Frampton Reveals Degenerative Disease Diagnosis Ahead of Farewell Tour

    When Peter Frampton put out a press release Thursday announcing his “farewell tour,” there was cause for cynicism, given the rash of rockers putting that tag on their outings to goose ticket sales for what may or may not turn out to be their last go-round. But although the initial alert didn’t mention it, the [...]

  • Dr. Donald Shirley (Mahershala Ali, right)

    Read Variety's 1957 Review of 'Green Book' Pianist Don Shirley

    “Green Book” viewers who are not totally versed in the ways of ’50s and ’60s jazz may come away from the heavily Oscar-nominated movie wondering just how well known and respected the film’s central musical figure, Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali), really was in his heyday. The answer: revered enough to have picked up [...]

  • R. Kelly's Bond Set at $1

    R. Kelly's Bond Set at $1 Million

    UPDATED: A Chicago judge has set R&B singer R. Kelly’s bond at $1 million, or $250,000 for each of the four cases of criminal sexual abuse leveled against him. The singer, 52, must put forth $100,000 to make bail. The singer appeared at the Leighton Criminal Court Building wearing a black hoodie and jeans, according [...]

  • Concert Review: James Blake Warms Up

    Concert Review: James Blake, Hip-Hop's Go-To Singer, Warms Up a Chilly Philadelphia Night

    With his quavering vocals and math-wiz electronic melodies, James Blake is a pretty unlikely candidate for a hip-hop go-to singer: His high, icy baritone is about as far from rap as one can get. But there he is, collaborating as a singer and co-composer on Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Jay Rock’s “Redemption,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad