Cardi B, Drake, Beyoncé Lead BET Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 2019 BET Awards were announced today with Cardi B leading with 7 nods, followed by Drake (5), Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai also received multiple nominations. The show, which is in its 19th year, airs live from downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 23.

In a year when Cardi B has dominated, it’s no surprise that her “Invasion of Privacy” is up for album of the year. She’ll be competing against Travis Scott’s “Astroworld,” Meek Mill’s “Championships,” Ella Mai’s self-titled debut and “Everything Is Love” by The Carters.

The BET Awards recognize winners across 20 categories. Among the acting nominees are Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis in the best actress race and Anthony Anderson, Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick.

Said Connie Orlando, executive vice president and head of programming at BET: “Eighteen years ago we launched the BET Awards and since then we have celebrated cool in ways that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting the Fugees we have set the tone for what cool looks like. This year we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the BET Awards the preeminent celebration of black culture.”

Orlando serves as executive producer of the 2019 BET Awards along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “Nice For What”

The Carters “Apes**T”

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (Uk)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (Uk)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

Headie One (Uk)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (Uk)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman Of The Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman Of The Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album Of The Year

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai “Trip”

J. Cole “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”

Ciara “Level Up”

H.E.R. “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe “Pynk”

Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”