BET Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List (Updating)

The 2019 BET Awards kicked off with a performance by Cardi B, who came into the night leading with 7 nominations and, not surprisingly, picked up the award for album of the year for her “Invasion of Privacy.” Other top nominees included Drake with 5, and Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai also received multiple nominations. The show, which is in its 19th year, aired live from downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater .

The BET Awards recognize winners across 20 categories in a “celebration of black culture.” Connie Orlando serves as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Picking up the first award from best new artist, Lil Baby told Variety, “It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t even believe it.”

His win was followed by one from the “youngest baller in the game” — 11-year-old “Black-ish” star and entrepreneur Marsai Martin , who picked up the Young Stars Award.

See the full list of winners below (marked in red as the results come in):

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “Nice For What”

The Carters “Apes**T”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

* Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (Uk)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (Uk)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (Uk)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (Uk)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

* Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

* Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai “Trip”

J. Cole “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”

Ciara “Level Up”

H.E.R. “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe “Pynk”

Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”