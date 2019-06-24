×
BET Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List (Updating)

By

Marsai Martin BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
The 2019 BET Awards kicked off with a performance by Cardi B, who came into the night leading with 7 nominations and, not surprisingly, picked up the award for album of the year for her “Invasion of Privacy.” Other top nominees included Drake with 5, and Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai also received multiple nominations. The show, which is in its 19th year, aired live from downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater .

The BET Awards recognize winners across 20 categories in a “celebration of black culture.” Connie Orlando serves as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Picking up the first award from best new artist, Lil Baby told Variety, “It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t even believe it.”

His win was followed by one from the “youngest baller in the game” — 11-year-old “Black-ish” star and entrepreneur Marsai Martin, who picked up the Young Stars Award.

See the full list of winners below (marked in red as the results come in):

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
Sza
Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid

Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters

Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”
Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma

Video Of The Year
21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
Cardi B “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
Childish Gambino “This Is America”
Drake “Nice For What”
The Carters “Apes**T”

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans

Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
* Lil Baby
Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”
Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (Uk)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (Uk)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act 
Headie One (Uk)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (Uk)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis

Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
* Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown

Best Movie
Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods

Album of the Year
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
* Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin  “I Like It”
Childish Gambino “This Is America”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai “Trip”
J. Cole “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award
Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”
Ciara “Level Up”
H.E.R. “Hard Place”
Janelle Monáe “Pynk”
Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”

