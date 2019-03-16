Berklee Honors Beyoncé PR Strategist Yvette Noel-Schure

Berklee College of Music’s Valencia, Spain outpost honored Yvette Noel-Schure, the veteran public relations strategist, with the inaugural Master of Global Entertainment Award on March 14. Currently serving as vice president of Schure Media Group, after an illustrious career at Columbia Records, she has long represented Beyonce and also worked with John Legend, Prince, Mariah Carey, Will Smith and Destiny’s Child, among many others, over a 30-year career.

The award recognizes those industry leaders who have promoted “multicultural diversity while developing opportunities for individuals from underserved communities to make their way into the industry.” The honor was presented by María Martínez Iturriaga, executive director of Berklee Valencia, who remarked: “Yvette Noel-Schure is the most relevant PR professional within the music and entertainment industry today. Her passion and dedication to the artists she represents makes her an example to other colleagues and for future generations of industry professionals.”

Grenada-born Schure has participated in several Berklee Valencia programs and initiatives, including as a mentor for the Berklee Outstanding Women Scholarship to support musicianship and leadership of women in the music industry.

In accepting the Global Entertainment Award, Schure said: “People like me, women and men who have had long careers in this business, need to learn from those coming. It is also important to teach what we have learned, to pass down the knowledge, so future generations can do even better than you did. For that Berklee is the best.”