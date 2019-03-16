×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berklee Honors Beyoncé PR Strategist Yvette Noel-Schure

It's the first Master of Global Entertainment Award to be given out by the music school at its Valencia, Spain campus.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yvette Noel Schure and Maria Iturriaga
CREDIT: Tato Baeza

Berklee College of Music’s Valencia, Spain outpost honored Yvette Noel-Schure, the veteran public relations strategist, with the inaugural Master of Global Entertainment Award on March 14. Currently serving as vice president of Schure Media Group, after an illustrious career at Columbia Records, she has long represented Beyonce and also worked with John Legend, Prince, Mariah Carey, Will Smith and Destiny’s Child, among many others, over a 30-year career.

The award recognizes those industry leaders who have promoted “multicultural diversity while developing opportunities for individuals from underserved communities to make their way into the industry.” The honor was presented by María Martínez Iturriaga, executive director of Berklee Valencia, who remarked: “Yvette Noel-Schure is the most relevant PR professional within the music and entertainment industry today. Her passion and dedication to the artists she represents makes her an example to other colleagues and for future generations of industry professionals.”

Grenada-born Schure has participated in several Berklee Valencia programs and initiatives, including as a mentor for the Berklee Outstanding Women Scholarship to support musicianship and leadership of women in the music industry.

In accepting the Global Entertainment Award, Schure said: “People like me, women and men who have had long careers in this business, need to learn from those coming. It is also important to teach what we have learned, to pass down the knowledge, so future generations can do even better than you did. For that Berklee is the best.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • Yvette Noel Schure and Maria Iturriaga

    Berklee Honors Beyoncé PR Strategist Yvette Noel-Schure

    Berklee College of Music’s Valencia, Spain outpost honored Yvette Noel-Schure, the veteran public relations strategist, with the inaugural Master of Global Entertainment Award on March 14. Currently serving as vice president of Schure Media Group, after an illustrious career at Columbia Records, she has long represented Beyonce and also worked with John Legend, Prince, Mariah [...]

  • Mitchy Collins of Lovelytheband performs at

    SXSW: How Alternative Radio Works In Concert With the Live Entertainment Business

    At South By Southwest on Friday, an animated panel of music business veterans took on the topic: “Is Alternative Radio in the Concert or Radio Business?” The discussion revolved around alt-rock radio concerts, and whether the market has become so saturated with stations looking to book next-big-thing acts and tried-and-true headliners on their multi-band bills [...]

  • Beastie Boys Reminisce at SXSW, Announce

    Beastie Boys Reminisce at SXSW, Announce East Coast 'Story' Events

    The Beastie Boys held a pair of “in conversation” events at SXSW this week, with the group’s Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz taking part in a private, filmed chat about their “Ill Communication” album Thursday night before taking part in a bigger, career-spanning public keynote on Friday. And they’re not done [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Slays SXSW With One of Fest's Buzziest Sets

    Every year, thousands of artists descend into Austin for SXSW determined to turn in the type of performance that could turn them into stars overnight. It happens, occasionally: Over the years the buzzes around Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, Vampire Weekend and Alabama Shakes rose from low to deafening thanks to the kind of rocket-fuel performances [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Spotify Responds to Apple’s Response Over App Store Flap, Calls Company a ‘Monopolist’

    In Friday’s early hours, Spotify and Apple traded potshots in their ongoing battle over the App Store. That conflict centers around Spotify’s longstanding complaint that Apple charges excessive fees, routinely blocks Spotify upgrades and unfairly promotes its own streaming service in its App Store; early Wednesday, Spotify lodged an anti-competition complaint with the European Commission [...]

  • Karen O & Danger Mouse Lux

    Album Review: Karen O & Danger Mouse’s ‘Lux Prima’

    Among the many musical genres spawned during the 1960s was a sophisticated strain of orchestral pop purveyed by songwriter/producers such as John Barry, Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, Scott Walker and various Frenchmen — a kind of aural noir; moody, melodramatic and atmospheric, heavy on orchestras and drenched in echo but with prominent drums and electric [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad