Benjamin Wallfisch Scoring NatGeo Series ‘Hostile Planet’ (Exclusive)

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch’s music for National Geographic’s six-part natural history series “Hostile Planet” will be released by Milan Records in an unusual three-part configuration over two months, beginning April 8.

“Hostile Planet” debuts April 1. NatGeo says its nature documentary “takes viewers around the world to discover extraordinary accounts of animal adaptation in the most brutal environments,” with host Bear Grylls (“Man vs. Wild”). The filmmaking team includes producers from the acclaimed “Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth II” series.

Wallfisch’s score will be parceled out in three albums: “Mountains and Deserts,” released April 8; “Polar and Jungles,” April 22; and “Grasslands and Deserts,” May 6, in all platforms worldwide.

The composer is best known for his music for “It” and his many collaborations with Hans Zimmer including “Blade Runner 2049,” “Hidden Figures” and “Dunkirk.” A past Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee, he has also written the scores for the upcoming films “Shazam” and “Hellboy,” both opening in April.

In a statement, Wallfisch credited director-cinematographer Guillermo Navarro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”): “Guillermo, the creative minds at Plimsoll Productions, the NatGeo team and everyone involved in making ‘Hostile Planet’ made sure that this series was a vast cinematic experience, so it’s most important to me that the soundtrack reflects this ethos. I’m honored to be a part of National Geographic’s enduring legacy, and look forward to creating music for this series that transports viewers to these extreme places in hopes we feel one small bit of the fight for survival.”