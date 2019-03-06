×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Benjamin Wallfisch Scoring NatGeo Series ‘Hostile Planet’ (Exclusive)

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benjamin Wallfisch - scoring session, Abbey Road Studio One, London, 1 December 2014Commissioned by B WallfischLicensed to B Wallfisch for publicity and promotional use
CREDIT: B Ealovega

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch’s music for National Geographic’s six-part natural history series “Hostile Planet” will be released by Milan Records in an unusual three-part configuration over two months, beginning April 8.

“Hostile Planet” debuts April 1. NatGeo says its nature documentary “takes viewers around the world to discover extraordinary accounts of animal adaptation in the most brutal environments,” with host Bear Grylls (“Man vs. Wild”). The filmmaking team includes producers from the acclaimed “Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth II” series.

Wallfisch’s score will be parceled out in three albums: “Mountains and Deserts,” released April 8; “Polar and Jungles,” April 22; and “Grasslands and Deserts,” May 6, in all platforms worldwide.

The composer is best known for his music for “It” and his many collaborations with Hans Zimmer including “Blade Runner 2049,” “Hidden Figures” and “Dunkirk.” A past Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee, he has also written the scores for the upcoming films “Shazam” and “Hellboy,” both opening in April.

In a statement, Wallfisch credited director-cinematographer Guillermo Navarro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”): “Guillermo, the creative minds at Plimsoll Productions, the NatGeo team and everyone involved in making ‘Hostile Planet’ made sure that this series was a vast cinematic experience, so it’s most important to me that the soundtrack reflects this ethos. I’m honored to be a part of National Geographic’s enduring legacy, and look forward to creating music for this series that transports viewers to these extreme places in hopes we feel one small bit of the fight for survival.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Benjamin Wallfisch - scoring session, Abbey

    Benjamin Wallfisch Scoring NatGeo Series 'Hostile Planet' (Exclusive)

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch’s music for National Geographic’s six-part natural history series “Hostile Planet” will be released by Milan Records in an unusual three-part configuration over two months, beginning April 8. “Hostile Planet” debuts April 1. NatGeo says its nature documentary “takes viewers around the world to discover extraordinary accounts of animal adaptation in the most [...]

  • Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories to

    Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories to Develop Miss Marple Series from Agatha Christie Novels

    Miss Marple, the cunning old sleuth created by Agatha Christie, is returning to television. “Big Little Lies” producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has announced it is partnering with Agatha Christie Ltd on a new series centered on the iconic literary figure. The project will be developed together with Endeavor Content and is inspired by [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Mad About You' Revival Picked Up by Charter's Spectrum Originals

    “Mad About You” is back. A limited-event series revival of the ’90s comedy, starring original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, will premiere later this year on Spectrum Originals. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the show, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. [...]

  • Brie Larson

    Brie Larson to Star in, Produce Straight-to-Series Drama at Apple

    It’s a good week to be Brie Larson. In addition to starring in the Marvel film “Captain Marvel,” which premieres this Friday, Larson has also signed on to star in and executive produce a drama series that has scored a straight-to-series commitment at Apple. The untitled series is based on the real life experiences of [...]

  • Clinton Trump Final Debate

    Democrats Reject Fox News as Partner in Primary Debates

    WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee will not partner with Fox News for the upcoming primary debates, citing a story in the New Yorker that reported on the close ties of the news channel to President Donald Trump. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement that “recent reporting in the New Yorker on the [...]

  • Michael Schur Landlords

    Mike Schur Renews Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Mike Schur is staying put at Universal Television, with the acclaimed writer, producer, and showrunner renewing his overall deal at the studio. “There are very few people in this business who have been as instrumental to the success of both NBC and Universal Television as Mike Schur,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad