Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Signs With Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has signed with the Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency (GSA) for worldwide representation, in partnership with London-based agency COOL Music Ltd.

A top composer, whose scoring credits include “It Chapter Two,” Shazam!” Hellboy,” “Hidden Figures” and “Hostile Planet,” among others, Wallfisch has worked on over 75 feature films and is a member of the BAFTA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In April, Wallfisch was featured in Variety‘s Billion Dollar Composer series.

The GSA roster includes such noted composers as John Williams, Thomas Newman, James Newton Howard and Michael Giacchino, among others.

Said Michael Gorfaine in announcing Wallfisch’s signing: “Ben is an enormously talented composer and musician, and we are truly delighted to welcome him to the GSA family.”

“We are greatly looking forward to working with Ben as he continues to build what is already a very impressive career in film music,” added Samuel Schwartz.

“We are thrilled to be working on this exciting, new worldwide collaboration with Mike, Sam and the GSA team to create the perfect environment for Ben to thrive,” said Darrell Alexander, of COOL, , whose projects include Warner Brothers’ “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” scored by Nicholas Hooper, “Downton Abbey” with John Lunn and “The Crown” with Martin Phipps.

Said Wallfisch: “I’m truly honored to be joining the exceptional GSA family, in this exciting new collaboration with COOL Music Ltd. Mike and Sam are living legends and represent many of my childhood heroes. I’m very much looking forward to working with them and the whole GSA team.”