×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beck Drops New Song, the Pharrell Collaboration ‘Saw Lightning’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beck61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Beck today dropped “Saw Lightning,” the first single from his forthcoming album “Hyperspace.” The song is a collaboration with Pharrell Williams, who “contributes drums, keyboards and mumbles,” according to the announcement, while Beck handles acoustic guitar, harmonica and of course lead vocal.

The song is featured in a new ad for Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro campaign (watch it HERE), which is directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker and Donald Glover associate Hiro Murai, who also directed Glover’s film “Guava Island,” which was released over the weekend.

According to the announcement, the album “Hyperspace” will be released “at an as yet undetermined point in the space time continuum.” Okay then!

2019 has been a busy year even by the prolific veteran musician’s standards. He released the song “Tarantula” from the album “Music Inspired by Roma”; the song “Super Cool” (featuring Robyn & the Lonely Island) from “The Lego Movie 2,” and most recently appeared on Cage the Elephant’s “Night Running“; he’ll be touring with that band this summer in a team-up that recalls his 2002 tour with the Flaming Lips.

“Hyperspace,” Beck’s 14th album, follows 2017’s “Colors,” which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and 2014’s “Morning Phase,” which won Grammy Album of the Year.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Beck61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Beck Drops New Song, the Pharrell Collaboration ‘Saw Lightning’

    Beck today dropped “Saw Lightning,” the first single from his forthcoming album “Hyperspace.” The song is a collaboration with Pharrell Williams, who “contributes drums, keyboards and mumbles,” according to the announcement, while Beck handles acoustic guitar, harmonica and of course lead vocal. The song is featured in a new ad for Beats by Dr. Dre [...]

  • How Blueface's Rap Hit 'Thotiana' Found

    How Blueface's Rap Hit 'Thotiana' Found Crossover Success

    Blueface’s “Thotiana” is the latest rap hit to cross over into the pop format. While the track by the Los Angeles rapper first saw radio play in January, it’s steadily picked up spins in top market Top 40 stations like Los Angeles KIIS-FM, Miami’s WPOW and Orlando’s WPYO. While in the Rhythmic format, “Thotiana” overtook [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Vivendi Posts 10% Increase in Q1 Revenue, Bolstered by Universal Music Group

    Bolstered by the performance of Universal Music Group, Vivendi posted a 10.7% year-on increase in revenue to €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) during the first quarter of 2019, the company reported Monday. Vivendi said the company’s first quarter results were boosted by the growth of Universal Music Group whose revenues went up by 18.8% to €1.5 [...]

  • Jay-Z

    Jay-Z to Re-Open New York’s Webster Hall With Rarities Show

    Jay-Z will re-open New York’s Webster Hall with a rarities concert on Friday, April 26. His “B-Sides 2” show will be the first concert at the long-running East Village venue after an extensive renovation. The veteran MC played his first “B-Sides” concert at New York’s Terminal 5 in 2015 as an exclusive show for members [...]

  • NSYNC

    Ariana Grande Brings 4/5ths of 'N Sync to Coachella, and Fans Respond With ... 'N Decision

    As rumored, Arianna Grande brought out most of the members of ‘N Sync during her Coachella-closing performance Sunday night… and the reaction to the collaboration between the reigning pop superstar and the nearly reunited boy-band kings was mixed, ranging from an exultant “OMG!” to something more like “Oh, meh, god.” Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris [...]

  • Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande: Sound Fails

    Sound Fails Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande During Coachella Performance

    Nicki Minaj took the main stage Sunday night at Coachella in support of frequent collaborator Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, Minaj couldn’t hear much of her two-song performance with the “thank u, next” star due to ongoing sound issues. It created an especially awkward scene for Minaj, who seemed to lose audio in both ear pieces before [...]

  • Lizzo Powers Through Coachella Set Despite

    Lizzo Powers Through Coachella Set Despite Horrific Sound Problems

    Any buzzing artist faces crazy nerves before their first Coachella set because so many things can go wrong. But when the problem is completely beyond their control, it can be painful to witness. Such were the sound problems that plagued Lizzo’s otherwise rousing festival debut. The powerhouse soul diva — who was the breakthrough artist [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad