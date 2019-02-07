×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bebe Rexha Hosts Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Madison Beer, More at Women in Harmony Brunch (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

At the invitation of hitmaker Bebe Rexha, artists, songwriters and producers gathered at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday for the second annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch. The star-studded affair aims to raise awareness of women’s issues as they relate to representation in the music industry, particularly on the creative end. Among those in attendance were Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Noah Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, Madison Beer, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia, Lennon Stella, Fletcher and Donna Missal along with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Sarah Aarons, Tayla Parks, Bonnie McKee, Mozella and Lauren Christy, among others.

Speaking to the crowd gathered, Rexha delivered an impassioned speech about the “need for more opportunity and more access.” Touching on biases that have long lingered behind the scenes, Rexha urged the 100 women listening “to support other women or you’re going to be miserable for the entirety of your f–ing life. That there’s not enough room for all of us is complete bulls–t. I will tell you right now there is enough room for all of us.”

Comforting and disconcerting at the same time, Rexha described the all-too-common occurrence of being judged by male decision makers on things like age or dress size recounting a recent experience where an executive told her that “At 29 [years old], are you sure you want to put that kind of music out? Shouldn’t you grab a guitar and stand behind it?”

Nicole Scherzinger
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

Songwriter Amy Allen also recalled a similar situation where she was immediately asked her age while Parks who’s credited on Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” described how, as a black woman of a certain age, she’s often pigeonholed as someone who’s talents are hip-hop bangers.

Meanwhile, the charts, and particularly terrestrial radio, tell a different and more inclusive tale. As it was pointed out, female songwriters have credits on Grammy nominated smashes like “The Middle” and current chart-toppers like Halsey’s “Without Me.”

Said Aarons: “There are times when I’m in the studio and I look around and I’m like, ‘I’m the only girl, and there are, like, eight guys in here.’ Obviously I’m proud of the fact that I am in there. And then I just try to do the best I can. To show other girls that it is possible. And one day I hope to be sitting in a room and it will be, like, three girls and that will be totally normal.”

“Women want to collaborate with each other,” offered Charli XCX. “I think women are so over being pitted against each other and compared to each other — women want to work together, support each other. You can see that from events like this and from the way other female artists speak about other female artists. There’s a real sense of community between all of us.”

Charli XCX
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

Speaking to Variety after the event, Rexha said her goal was to appeal to “the girls who usually leave the party early” and encourage them to talk, work and hang out with each other. “I feel like everybody kind of let loose and that’s just what I wanted to happen.”

It was a sentiment shared by Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment, whose clients include Rexha, Beer, Ashlee Simpson and Rita Ora, among others. “This event brings together women creatives who are so overlooked,” she told Variety. “Artists, songwriters, producers that don’t have the opportunity to be heard beyond those other events. I think women are more conscious of how important it is to support each other.”

Said Simpson: “Women have a voice and they know that they do and that’s empowering. And young girls [can] learn from that and have someone to look up to.”

As for next steps? Rexha hopes to create workshops that offer professional advice to women trying to make it in the music industry, and maybe one day to give away scholarships. “The first step is bringing us all together,” she added.

Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (10095144b)Bebe Rexha and Noah CyrusExclusive - Women In Harmony Brunch, Inside, Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Hits Back at Grammys Producer: 'You're Lying About Me'

    Ariana Grande has fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich’s claims that she’s not performing at the ceremony because they felt it was “too late for her to pull something together.” “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande tweeted on Thursday. “i can pull together a performance over night and [...]

  • Margo Price Lights Up Raucous BMG

    Margo Price Lights Up Raucous BMG Grammy Showcase

    No name is not an especially small bar, but its stage is jammed into a corner to the right of the entrance, and while the proprietors have gussied it up with purple velour curtains and some eye-catching light fixtures, there’s a roadhouse vibe that will probably remind anyone performing there of their early days. While [...]

  • A still from Marianne & Leonard:

    Leonard Cohen Documentary 'Marianne & Leonard' Bought by Roadside

    Roadside Attractions has acquired North American rights to Nick Broomfield’s documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival. Broomfield’s film focuses on the love story between the late Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. The announcement was made Thursday by Roadside co-founders [...]

  • R. Kelly

    Australian Politicians Call for R. Kelly Ban After Tour Announcement

    After R. Kelly tweeted (and then deleted) his announcement of new international tours, Australian politicians swiftly called to block the R&B artist from entering the country. Members of the opposition Labor Party released a statement about Kelly, saying, “Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds.” Kelly had [...]

  • Autlook Boards PJ Harvey Panorama Film

    Autlook Boards Sales on PJ Harvey Panorama Film ‘A Dog Called Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Venice-based Autlook Filmsales has boarded sales on “A Dog Called Money,” Seamus Murphy’s documentary about award-winning British musician PJ Harvey. The film is in the Panorama sidebar and will have its world premiere on 9 Feb. Photo journalist and filmmaker Murphy accompanied Harvey on trips to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC, which provided the inspiration [...]

  • L-R: Jake Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Danny

    Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka on Rock, Grammys Recognition and Partying With Elton John

    Greta Van Fleet’s embrace of all things Led Zeppelin has prompted some to declare the Michigan group reductive. But earning four Grammy noms (best new artist, rock album, rock performance and rock song), competing against the likes of Weezer, St. Vincent and the late Chris Cornell, has silenced many naysayers. Bassist Sam Kiszka spoke to [...]

  • Here Are the Record Labels, Executives

    The Movers and Shakers That Put the Rhythm in R&B

    Following are the top music industry companies and executives that are part of the R&B resurgence: Atlantic Records Atlantic Records played a huge role in bringing the original rhythm and blues to the mainstream in the 1950s and ’60s, and it’s carried that tradition into the present thanks to the power trio of co-chairs Craig [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad