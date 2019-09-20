×
Bebe Rexha Unveils New Single from ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

By

Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Elton John did it. Christina Aguilera did it. Beyoncé did it. And now Bebe Rexha did it, becoming the latest pop singer to join a Disney soundtrack.

Rexha dropped the track “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” which will be featured in the upcoming Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The song, which she co-wrote, follows the release of the fan exclusive song “Not 20 Anymore” on her 30th birthday on Aug. 30.

The song was produced by the Futuristics and co-written by that collective along with Rexha, Michael Pollack, Nate Cyphert, Evan Sult, Aaron Huffman, Jeff Lin and Sean Nelson.

Fans can expect an accompanying music video in the next few weeks from the prolific music video director Sophie Muller. Muller has directed videos for artists such as Weezer, No Doubt, Beyoncé, Shakira and the Killers.

In addition to her Disney entrée, Rexha is touring with the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins Tour” as a special guest. The tour has two nearly sold-out nights slated at the Hollywood Bowl.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is the followup to 2014’s “Maleficent,” about the titular villain from “Sleeping Beauty.” In the newest iteration, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora split to opposing sides in a battle between fairies and humans after a wedding arrangement gone wrong. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elle Fanning. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” hits theaters Oct. 18.

