×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bebe Rexha Drops New Single, ‘Last Hurrah’ (Listen)

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha is back with her first single of 2019 — “Last Hurrah.”

The Andrew Wells-produced track is Rexha’s first solo single since 2018’s “I’m a Mess,” which appeared on her debut album “Expectations” alongside the Grammy nominated “Meant to Be.” Inspired by some chocolate cake and a story about her friend, Rexha says the single is all about seizing the night one last time, even if it means doing some bad things along the way.

“She was supposed to be on a diet and she ate a piece of chocolate cake and her husband was like aren’t you supposed to be on a diet?” the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. “She responded to him by saying babe this is my last hurrah. Meaning like it’s gonna be one more night of me messing up.” (Listen to the song below.)

The explanation is also reminiscent of Rexha’s comments about her dresses for this year’s Grammys, where she was nominated for best country duo/group performance and best new artist. After an unnamed designer refused to dress her because of her size, the singer-songwriter told Variety that all of her dress options were puffy so that she could eat whatever she wanted. Rexha also took to Instagram to comment on the experience, encouraging designers to empower women regardless of size.

“I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” Rexha said in the caption of a Jan. 21 Instagram post. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she said, adding, “My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

Related

Later on in the week, Rexha hosted the annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch, where she urged attendees to support each other in an industry that is lacking in both opportunity and access for women. There, she delivered an impassioned speech in which she discussed her experiences being judged by male decision-makers who commented on things like age or dress size.

“Support other women or you’re going to be miserable for the entirety of your f–ing life,” she said. “That there’s not enough room for all of us is complete bulls–t. I will tell you right now there is enough room for all of us.”

Also in attendance was Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Noah Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, Madison Beer, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia, Lennon Stella, Fletcher and Donna Missal.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha Drops New Single, 'Last Hurrah' (Listen)

    Bebe Rexha is back with her first single of 2019 — “Last Hurrah.” The Andrew Wells-produced track is Rexha’s first solo single since 2018’s “I’m a Mess,” which appeared on her debut album “Expectations” alongside the Grammy nominated “Meant to Be.” Inspired by some chocolate cake and a story about her friend, Rexha says the single [...]

  • Jussie SmollettFOX 'Empire' TV show panel,

    Jussie Smollett Case: Chicago Police Arrest Two Suspects

    Chicago police confirmed on Friday that they have arrested two suspects in the case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. The police did not state what charges the men are being held on. Local media have identified the men as two brothers from Nigeria, though law enforcement has not confirmed their identities. Smollett’s representatives have declined [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Could Be in ‘Big Trouble’ Over Alleged New Sex Tape, Attorney Says

    Strong allegations of sexual misconduct have followed R. Kelly for 25 years, but the singer has always managed to slip free. Yet reports that a videotape of him sexually assaulting an underage girl, combined with the outcry surrounding the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” means that public sentiment, at the very least, is definitely not [...]

  • Cardi B Drops New Single With

    Cardi B Drops New Single With Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’ (Listen)

    In the wee hours of Friday morning, Cardi B has released her first new song of 2019: “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on last year’s remix of Mars’ “Finesse” — which the pair performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards — and Cardi was [...]

  • Wu-Tang ClanWu-Tang Clan in concert, Brooklyn

    The Secret History of Wu-Tang Clan's Bizarre Hip-Hop Fighting Game

    The history of video games is littered with great ideas that were canceled before their time, drained of resources and put out to pasture because of budget or production woes. That said, there are vanishingly few games that made it all the way through the trials and tribulations of a multi-year development cycle only to [...]

  • Gimlet Media Podcasting

    Spotify Paid Nearly $340 Million to Buy Podcast Startups Gimlet and Anchor

    Streaming-audio giant Spotify shelled out around €300 million, or about $337 million, to buy podcasting companies — producer Gimlet Media and services provider Anchor FM Inc., the company said. The deals for Gimlet and Anchor, announced last week, were primarily in cash, with the total purchase prices subject to closing adjustments, Spotify disclosed the figure in [...]

  • 21 Savage released

    21 Savage Says He Was 'Definitely' Targeted by ICE

    In his first interview since being released from detention by ICE on Tuesday, 21 Savage told “Good Morning America” that  he was “definitely targeted” by the immigration-enforcement agency. “I was just driving,” he said of his arrest on Feb. 3 on the grounds that he is actually from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad