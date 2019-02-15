Bebe Rexha Drops New Single, ‘Last Hurrah’ (Listen)

Bebe Rexha is back with her first single of 2019 — “Last Hurrah.”

The Andrew Wells-produced track is Rexha’s first solo single since 2018’s “I’m a Mess,” which appeared on her debut album “Expectations” alongside the Grammy nominated “Meant to Be.” Inspired by some chocolate cake and a story about her friend, Rexha says the single is all about seizing the night one last time, even if it means doing some bad things along the way.

“She was supposed to be on a diet and she ate a piece of chocolate cake and her husband was like aren’t you supposed to be on a diet?” the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. “She responded to him by saying babe this is my last hurrah. Meaning like it’s gonna be one more night of me messing up.” (Listen to the song below.)

It’s inspired by my friend. She was supposed to be on a diet and she ate a piece of chocolate cake and her husband was like aren’t you supposed to be on a diet? She responded to him by saying babe this is my last hurrah. Meaning like it’s gonna be one more night of me messing up https://t.co/H8JoXhtIpf — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 14, 2019

The explanation is also reminiscent of Rexha’s comments about her dresses for this year’s Grammys, where she was nominated for best country duo/group performance and best new artist. After an unnamed designer refused to dress her because of her size, the singer-songwriter told Variety that all of her dress options were puffy so that she could eat whatever she wanted. Rexha also took to Instagram to comment on the experience, encouraging designers to empower women regardless of size.

“I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” Rexha said in the caption of a Jan. 21 Instagram post. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she said, adding, “My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

Related Bebe Rexha Has Two Grammys Dresses: 'They're Both Puffy So I Can Eat Whatever I Want' Bebe Rexha Hosts Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Madison Beer, More at Pre-Grammy Brunch (EXCLUSIVE)

Later on in the week, Rexha hosted the annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch, where she urged attendees to support each other in an industry that is lacking in both opportunity and access for women. There, she delivered an impassioned speech in which she discussed her experiences being judged by male decision-makers who commented on things like age or dress size.

“Support other women or you’re going to be miserable for the entirety of your f–ing life,” she said. “That there’s not enough room for all of us is complete bulls–t. I will tell you right now there is enough room for all of us.”

Also in attendance was Brandi Carlile, Charli XCX, Noah Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, Madison Beer, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia, Lennon Stella, Fletcher and Donna Missal.