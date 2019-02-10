Bebe Rexha Has Two Grammys Dresses: ‘They’re Both Puffy So I Can Eat Whatever I Want’

A few weeks ago, two-time Grammy nominated artist Bebe Rexha had no dress options for the Grammys red carpet. Now, she can’t decide which designer gown to go with for the biggest night in music.

“I have two options, and I’m gonna pick the one I feel like in the moment,” Bebe Rexha told Variety at Women in Harmony, the second annual pre-grammy brunch hosted by the singer at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles Thursday. The event is designed to bring together fellow female artist to discuss women’s issues in terms of representation and creative power in the music industry.

Nominated for this year’s Best New Artist as well as Best Country/Duo Performance for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, Rexha made headlines a few weeks ago when she took to Instagram to express her frustration when an unnamed designer refused to dress her for the awards show because of her size.

“I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” Rexha said in the caption of a Jan. 21 Instagram post. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she said, adding, “My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

In the wake of the post, Rexha was immediately contacted by several designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Christian Siriano and Michael Costello. Some directly responded to the post, like August Getty. “You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful! Just let me know when I should start sketching,” Getty commented.

“So many people reached out,” Rexha said. “I don’t know which one to wear. It’s either gonna be a really big hot pink dress, or it’s gonna be this red Marilyn Monroe thing…it’s like a darker red with tons of tulle.”

She plans to make a gut decision the morning of the Grammys. “Yeah, because sometimes I might feel bloated and I don’t wanna wear something,” she added. “But they’re both puffy so I can eat whatever I want.”

After the ceremony, Rexha says she’ll be ready to let loose.

“I told my friend Charli XCX. She was like, ‘Are you going out?’ And I was like, ‘Girl, I’m going out out,’” Rexha said. “Win or lose, I’m still a winner.”