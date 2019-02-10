×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bebe Rexha Has Two Grammys Dresses: ‘They’re Both Puffy So I Can Eat Whatever I Want’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bebe RexhaWarner Music's Pre-Grammys Party, Arrivals, The NoMad Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A few weeks ago, two-time Grammy nominated artist Bebe Rexha had no dress options for the Grammys red carpet. Now, she can’t decide which designer gown to go with for the biggest night in music.

“I have two options, and I’m gonna pick the one I feel like in the moment,” Bebe Rexha told Variety at Women in Harmony, the second annual pre-grammy brunch hosted by the singer at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles Thursday. The event is designed to bring together fellow female artist to discuss women’s issues in terms of representation and creative power in the music industry.  

Nominated for this year’s Best New Artist as well as Best Country/Duo Performance for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, Rexha made headlines a few weeks ago when she took to Instagram to express her frustration when an unnamed designer refused to dress her for the awards show because of her size.

 

 

“I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” Rexha said in the caption of a Jan. 21 Instagram post. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she said, adding, “My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

In the wake of the post, Rexha was immediately contacted by several designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Christian Siriano and Michael Costello. Some directly responded to the post, like August Getty. “You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful! Just let me know when I should start sketching,” Getty commented.

Related

“So many people reached out,” Rexha said. “I don’t know which one to wear. It’s either gonna be a really big hot pink dress, or it’s gonna be this red Marilyn Monroe thing…it’s like a darker red with tons of tulle.”

She plans to make a gut decision the morning of the Grammys. “Yeah, because sometimes I might feel bloated and I don’t wanna wear something,” she added. “But they’re both puffy so I can eat whatever I want.”

After the ceremony, Rexha says she’ll be ready to let loose.

“I told my friend Charli XCX. She was like, ‘Are you going out?’ And I was like, ‘Girl, I’m going out out,’” Rexha said. “Win or lose, I’m still a winner.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    HBO's Michael Jackson Documentary Deserves Our Attention (Column)

    HBO’s two-part documentary “Leaving Neverland” — which has been making news since its first public viewing at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year — is a remarkably effective, methodically built case alleging that the late Michael Jackson was a systematic predator and rapist of young children. And its airing on HBO on March 3 [...]

  • Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet and

    Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet and K-Pop's Blackpink Power UMG Pre-Grammy Showcase

    Who knew the future of music is… guys with guitars? You might have thought otherwise during most of Universal Music Group’s annual pre-Grammy “Music is Universal” private showcase Saturday, during which hip-hop, R&B, Latin music and K-pop were heavily represented. But at the end, it suddenly turned into an old-fashioned rock concert, thanks to short [...]

  • Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine Documentary

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to the John Prine documentary tentatively titled “John Prine: Hello in There,” which is in post-production. SPC is planning a theatrical release. The film tells the story of the singer/songwriter who has “notoriously been very mysterious to much of the public,” SPC said. Prine broke through with [...]

  • Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try

    How to Watch the 2019 Grammys Online

    The City of Angels welcomes the 61st Annual Grammy Awards back this year to Staples Center, after 2018’s ceremony took place in New York City. On Sunday, 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will emcee music’s biggest night, while Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes take the stage. Other performers include Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad