×

Bebe Rexha Drops New Song, ‘Not 20 Anymore,’ for Her 30th Birthday

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha dropped a new song and video, “Not 20 Anymore,” today in celebration of her 30th birthday. The singer gets a second birthday present tonight when she takes the stage for her second hometown show tonight at Madison Square Garden as special guest on the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour.

The performance will found out a stellar week for the singer, which also saw her winning her first ever VMA win at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the Chainsmokers on “Call You Mine.”

Rexha will continue to support the Jonas Brothers on the road for the rest of the fall with a stop at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl before wrapping December 15th back in Los Angeles at The Forum. See below for all dates.

North American Tour with the Jonas Brothers

08/30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/31 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Related

09/03 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

09/05 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

09/07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09/08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09/10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/13 Indianapolis, IN -Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

09/16 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09/17 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

09/19 Chicago, IL – United Center

09/22 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

9/27 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio**

09/29 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/01  Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/06 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

10/08 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/11 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

10/12 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/13 Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

10/18 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

10/20  Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

11/12 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

11/16 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11/17 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Coliseum

11/19 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/24 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11/26 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11/27 Montreal, BC – Bell Centre

11/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Board Walk Hall

11/30 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

12/03 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

12/04 Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center

12/06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

12/07 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

12/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort

12/14 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

12/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

** Not with the Jonas Brothers

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha Drops New Song, ‘Not 20 Anymore,’ for Her 30th Birthday

    Bebe Rexha dropped a new song and video, “Not 20 Anymore,” today in celebration of her 30th birthday. The singer gets a second birthday present tonight when she takes the stage for her second hometown show tonight at Madison Square Garden as special guest on the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour. The performance will found out a stellar week for [...]

  • Lindsay Lohan photographer at the Mercer

    Lindsay Lohan Previews First New Song in 11 Years, 'Xanax'

    Lindsay Lohan premiered a teaser for her latest single “Xanax” on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show,” which according to the podcast host should be released “very, very soon.” The host also shared that the new song by the actress turned dayclub owner is about “anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself.” The [...]

  • Richard Linklater Merrily We Roll Along

    Richard Linklater Will Shoot 'Merrily We Roll Along' Adaptation for 20 Years

    After spending 12 years on his Oscar-nominated drama “Boyhood,” Richard Linklater is ready to try the approach again. Linklater will direct an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” which will be shot over a 20-year period. Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and Blake Jenner are set to star in the film for [...]

  • Sinead OConnor Missing

    Reservoir Strikes Deal for Chrysalis Records, Blue Raincoat Music

    Reservoir has struck a deal to bring UK-based music company Blue Raincoat Music and its subsidiary Chrysalis Records into its portfolio of offerings, according to an announcement from the company today. The deal includes master rights to Chrysalis Records’ entire catalog, which includes Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Generation X’s “Dancing With Myself,” and [...]

  • Hartwig Masuch BMG CEO 2/2018 im

    BMG Posts Strong Half-Year Results, Revenue Up Nearly 12%

    BMG showed strong financial results for the first half of 2019 as part of an earnings report released Thursday by its parent company, Bertelsmann. Revenues were up by 11.4% over the same period last year to €269 million or $297.5 million (over 2018’s €241 million). EBITDA grew nearly 17% to €49 million ($54 million). The [...]

  • Kanye West’s Next Album, ‘Jesus Is

    Kanye West’s Next Album, ‘Jesus Is King,’ Is Out Next Month, According to Kim Kardashian

    Kanye West’s next album is apparently called “Jesus Is King” and will be out on Sept. 27, according to a photo tweeted by his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The photo includes a tracklist filled with Christian-themed song titles (including “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Through the Valley,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus”), a Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad