Bebe Rexha Drops New Song, ‘Not 20 Anymore,’ for Her 30th Birthday

Bebe Rexha dropped a new song and video, “Not 20 Anymore,” today in celebration of her 30th birthday. The singer gets a second birthday present tonight when she takes the stage for her second hometown show tonight at Madison Square Garden as special guest on the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour.
The performance will found out a stellar week for the singer, which also saw her winning her first ever VMA win at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the Chainsmokers on “Call You Mine.”
Rexha will continue to support the Jonas Brothers on the road for the rest of the fall with a stop at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl before wrapping December 15th back in Los Angeles at The Forum. See below for all dates.
North American Tour with the Jonas Brothers
08/30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/31 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
09/03 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
09/05 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
09/07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09/08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
09/10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/13 Indianapolis, IN -Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
09/16 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
09/17 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
09/19 Chicago, IL – United Center
09/22 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
9/27 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio**
09/29 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
10/01 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/05 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/06 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
10/08 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10/11 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
10/12 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
10/13 Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
10/17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
10/18 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena
10/20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
11/12 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
11/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
11/16 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
11/17 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Coliseum
11/19 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
11/20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
11/22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11/24 Boston, MA – TD Garden
11/26 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11/27 Montreal, BC – Bell Centre
11/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Board Walk Hall
11/30 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
12/03 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
12/04 Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center
12/06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
12/07 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
12/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort
12/14 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
12/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
** Not with the Jonas Brothers