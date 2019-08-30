Bebe Rexha Drops New Song, ‘Not 20 Anymore,’ for Her 30th Birthday

Bebe Rexha dropped a new song and video, “Not 20 Anymore,” today in celebration of her 30th birthday. The singer gets a second birthday present tonight when she takes the stage for her second hometown show tonight at Madison Square Garden as special guest on the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour.

The performance will found out a stellar week for the singer, which also saw her winning her first ever VMA win at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with the Chainsmokers on “Call You Mine.”

Rexha will continue to support the Jonas Brothers on the road for the rest of the fall with a stop at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl before wrapping December 15th back in Los Angeles at The Forum. See below for all dates.

North American Tour with the Jonas Brothers

08/30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/31 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

09/03 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

09/05 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

09/07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09/08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09/10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/13 Indianapolis, IN -Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

09/16 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09/17 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

09/19 Chicago, IL – United Center

09/22 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

9/27 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio**

09/29 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/01 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10/03 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/06 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

10/08 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/11 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

10/12 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/13 Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

10/18 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

10/20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

11/12 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

11/16 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11/17 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Coliseum

11/19 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/24 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11/26 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11/27 Montreal, BC – Bell Centre

11/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Board Walk Hall

11/30 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

12/03 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

12/04 Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center

12/06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

12/07 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

12/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort

12/14 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

12/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

** Not with the Jonas Brothers