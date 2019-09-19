×

Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Crossing to Be Recreated at Hollywood’s Most Famous Intersection for One Day

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Universal Music

Traffic has been perpetually tied up around London’s Abbey Road Studios for 50 years now as fans flock to the street outside to recreate the Beatles’ photographic stroll. To celebrate five decades of that happy UK logjam — and also 50 years of “Abbey Road,” the album — the city of Los Angeles will close down Vine St. at Hollywood Blvd. on Sept. 26 to recreate that other famous intersection.

That and other ceremonial festivities will take place adjacent to Hollywood’s famed Capitol Records tower the day before the release of “Abbey Road: Anniversary Edition,” a 50th anniversary box set including a newly remixed version of the album and previously unreleased outtakes from the 1969 sessions.

No, the Hollywood & Vine crossing will not be permanently repainted in a zebra pattern for the celebration. A Beatles/Universal spokesperson tells Variety what, exactly, the photo op will entail: “The crosswalk will be recreated with a non-slip heavy vinyl recreation of Abbey Road’s zebra crossing laid down over the existing Vine St. crosswalk, with an 8-foot tall double-sided backdrop of 4 panels (two per side) showing the ‘Abbey Road’ cover art photo without the Beatles in the image. There will be four Abbey Road zebra crossing + backdrop areas (two areas per side) for fans to take photos and videos.”

Related

And then, after being closed for the festivities from 1-3:30 that afternoon, Vine St. will reopen to Hollywood’s usual too-many-new-hotels-and-condos traffic.

Sir Patrick Stewart will provide the celebrity presence at the occasion, joined by L.A. city councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and Board of Public Works President Kevin James. Other attractions beyond the photo op will include a Beatles pop-up shop curated by Amoeba Music, food trucks, “Abbey Road” cupcakes and an unspecified “free, exclusive, commemorative takeaway item,” while supplies last.

The temporary crosswalk unveiling and a dedication for a permanent new City of Los Angeles sign at the Capitol tower will take place from 1-1:15, with the rest of the festivities going on till 3:30. The celebration takes place on the actual 50th anniversary date for the release of “Abbey Road”; the new archival deluxe and non-deluxe reissues are off by just a day.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Depeche Mode - Dave GahanLes Vieilles

    Depeche Mode Documentary Gets One-Night Theatrical Release

    Depeche Mode has reunited with the group’s long-time filmographer, Anton Corbjn, for a combination documentary/concert film, “Spirits in the Forest,” which Trafalgar Releasing has announced it will put on approximately 2400 screens worldwide for one night Nov. 21. The film documents performance footage from the Berlin dates of Depeche Mode’s 115-gig Global Spirit Tour of [...]

  • Patti SmithVariety's 10 Storytellers to Watch

    Patti Smith Talks Biopics, Beats and Losing Her Cool in Front of Bob Dylan

    On Thursday afternoon Variety partnered with IFP for the first “10 Storytellers to Watch” event, and among the novelists, lyricists, podcasters, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers who were honored was the pioneering singer, poet and author Patti Smith. The legendary artist received the Impact in Storytelling honor not only for her formidable body of [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    Judge Sides With Michael Jackson Estate in 'Leaving Neverland' Dispute

    A federal judge is leaning towards granting the Michael Jackson estate’s move to take HBO to arbitration in its dispute over the documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Judge George Wu issued a tentative ruling on Thursday in which he denied HBO’s motion to dismiss the estate’s case. Wu is expected to make the ruling final by the [...]

  • Chuck Dauphin receives the CMA Media

    Country Music Journalist Chuck Dauphin Dies at 45

    Chuck Dauphin, the undisputed sweetheart of country music journalism, died Wednesday night at 45. Dauphin was the rare journalist who could claim the title “CMA Award winner.” The Country Music Association bestowed him with its CMA Media Achievement Award backstage during a lull in the telecast in 2014. A writer and radio personality who was [...]

  • JOHNNY CASH, with BOB DYLAN, c.

    Bob Dylan to Release Country-Themed Box Set, ‘Travelin’ Thru, 1967-69,’ Featuring Johnny Cash

    Columbia Records and Sony catalog division Legacy Recordings will release the boxed set “Bob Dylan (featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15” on Nov. 1. The set collects previously unreleased recordings from Dylan’s country-themed albums of the era, focusing on previously unavailable recordings made with Johnny Cash and unreleased [...]

  • Hailee Steinfeld photographed by Art Streiber

    Hailee Steinfeld Drops New Song From Apple TV Series ‘Dickinson’

    Oscar-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld dropped a new song on Thursday, “Afterlife (Dickinson)” from the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Dickinson,” in which she stars and serves as an executive producer. According to the announcement, Steinfeld drew lyrical inspiration from her character, Emily Dickinson, and the themes and ideas in many of her literary works. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad