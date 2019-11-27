×
Bazzi Signs With S10 Entertainment for Management

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Amanda Charchian

Singer-songwriter-producer Bazzi, who was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers event last year for hits including “Mine” and “Beautiful,” has signed with Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment for worldwide management. Bazzi’s longtime managers the Heavy Group will remain part of his management team, working in tandem with S10.

The 22-year-old singer joins an S10 roster that also includes singers Normani, Anitta and Jacob Banks.

“Bazzi is a gifted talent whose creativity and drive for greatness has made him one of the top-streamed acts in the world,” said Silverstein. “We share the same goals, we love his contagious energy and are excited to work together to make him a global star.”

Powered by the singles “Beautiful” (featuring Camila Cabello) and “Mine,” Bazzi’s debut album, 2018’s “Cosmic,” was certified platinum and has racked up more than 2 billion streams across the world. The Detroit-raised singer has followed with the mixtape “Soul Searching” over the summer, which included the singles “I.F.L.Y.,” “Focus” (featuring 21 Savage) and the hit “Paradise.” He has also toured extensively, opening a U.S. tour for Cabello and a European jaunt with Justin Timberlake, and performed at the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. earlier this year.

After building up a following on YouTube and Vine performing covers, in 2014 the teenaged Bazzi decided to “rebrand” himself, he told Variety last year, and started over. Although he’d accumulated a strong following, “I realized pretty quickly that [the covers] would hurt me in the long term, because producing and writing is so much bigger than singing other people’s music.” In November of 2016 he posted “Alone,” his first song as Bazzi, and followed with a series of songs until his breakthrough with “Mine” in October of 2017.

 

