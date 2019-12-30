×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barack Obama Includes Lizzo, Lil Nas Z, Bruce Springsteen on 2019 Favorite Songs List

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaObama, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock

Barack Obama completed his annual roundup of favorite arts moments of the year Monday with a list of his favorite music from 2019. As always, it’s an assortment that mixes obvious crowd-pleasers with commendably smart and obscure choices that leave you wondering how the former president has so much time to troll Spotify and/or critics’ picks.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” he wrote. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Besides a track from Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars,” also making the cut were leading Grammy contenders Lizzo and Lil Nas X, along with the National, the Highwomen, Summer Walker, Big Thief, Maggie Rogers, Mavis Staples, Dababy, Frank Ocean, Joe Henry and sisters Beyonce and Solange.

For Obama’s top movies and TV shows of 2019, click here.

For the former president’s favorite books of 2019, click here.

In August, Obama offered a “summer playlist 2019” in August that mostly included breezy oldies or contemporary fare that leaned toward the lighter side, starting with Drake and Rihanna’s “Too Good” and the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and continuing through 44 tracks that included everything from Maggie Rogers, Shawn Mendes and Lizzo to the Black Keys, Charles Mingus and SZA.

Last year at this time, Obama’s list of favorite songs from 2018 included such soon-to-be-Grammy-nominated picks as Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Ashley McBryde, as well as Cardi B, Lord Huron, Kurt Vile, Hozier, Chance the Rapper, Courtney Barnett, Khalid and Leon Bridges.

More Music

  • Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture

    Barack Obama Includes Lizzo, Lil Nas Z, Bruce Springsteen on 2019 Favorite Songs List

    Barack Obama completed his annual roundup of favorite arts moments of the year Monday with a list of his favorite music from 2019. As always, it’s an assortment that mixes obvious crowd-pleasers with commendably smart and obscure choices that leave you wondering how the former president has so much time to troll Spotify and/or critics’ [...]

  • Photograph by Henry DiltzLinda Ronstadt at

    Linda Ronstadt Helps CNN Carry a Different Kind of Tune

    Fans of Linda Ronstadt have swooned over her voice, a powerful instrument that can blast the dust off an Everly Brothers classic and breathe new life into jazz and mariachi standards.  Yet what comes through most strongly in a recent documentary about the singer is the way she used her vocal abilities to call attention [...]

  • Entertainment One

    Hasbro Completes $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Entertainment One

    Hasbro is poised to become a bigger player in entertainment now that the toy giant has completed its acquisition of Entertainment One. The $3.8 billion all-cash deal was unveiled in August. Entertainment One CEO Darren Throop will report to Hasbro chairman-CEO Brian Goldner. Olivier Dumont, eOne’s president of family & brands, Steve Bertram, president, film [...]

  • NEIL INNES AND THE RUTLESNEIL INNES

    ‘Monty Python’ and ‘Rutles’ Musician Neil Innes Dies at 75

    Neil Innes, a British singer, songwriter and comedian known for his work with “Monty Python,” the Rutles and the madcap ‘60s outfit the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, died Sunday at the age of 75, according to the BBC and multiple news outlets. In addition to being a key member of the Bonzos — whose 1968 [...]

  • Biggest Music Stories of the Decade

    The Biggest Music Business Stories of the Decade

    The last ten years have been among the music industry’s most celebratory, and at the same time, the decade has introduced seismic shifts in consumption, culture and technology. Only the strongest survive still holds true — witness how Universal Music Group fortified its global presence to market share leader by a mile — but so [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad