Bandsintown Platform Acquires Hypebot, MusicThinkTank

Bandsintown, a leading platform for letting music fans know about upcoming concerts by their favorite artists, has acquired Hypebot, a news site publishing stories about the music industry and technology, and its sister site MusicThinkTank.

“I’m proud to share that Hypebot and MusicThinkTank have been acquired by Bandsintown,” wrote Bruce Houghton, the founder of the former two sites, in an editorial published at Hypebot.com. “Both sites will still operate as independent publications, which I will continue to edit.”

Bandsintown has heretofore focused on concert listings and alerts and lacked much of an editorial component, which Hypebot will provide. MusicThinkTank, an offshoot of Hypebot, is described as “an open forum… where the music industry goes to think.”

Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown, emphasized a shared desire to grow off-the-radar artists in a separate statement. “We believe indie and emerging artists are a transformative and a vibrant component of the music industry,” Sergent said. “We share the same passion for independent and DIY artists. By welcoming Bruce and Hypebot into the Bandsintown family, we enhance the breadth of our support to the artists and further contribute to artists’ career growth and success.”

Added Houghton, “I began publishing Hypebot in 2004 in the midst of the music industry meltdown. From Myspace to MP3s, we’ve seen promising technologies come and go. But with streaming in its ascendancy and the tools that drive music discovery, marketing and monetization maturing, we are fast approaching a time where the vision of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and others ‘to enable one million artists to live off their work’ can be realized. Bandsintown is at the forefront of this inflection point. … With 500,000 registered artists and 50 million registered live music fans, Bandsintown is uniquely positioned to help artists build a fanbase and a live touring career. I’ll be working alongside this music-loving team to leverage that knowledge and community to improve and build tools that can be as important to artists, promoters and labels as Bandsintown’s core concert listings have become.”