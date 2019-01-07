×
Ayelet Schiffman Named Senior VP, Head of Promotion for Island Records

Variety Staff

As first reported by Variety, Ayelet Schiffman has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Promotion for Island Records, label president Darcus Beese announced today. Based in Island’s New York headquarters, she will be the label’s head of promotion at all formats, working closely with Republic Records’ promotion staff in their radio partnership with Island, and will report directly to COO Eric Wong.

“As Island Records continues to grow and take shape, a key element of every artist’s success is the staff’s dedication to their music,” Beese said. “Ayelet has shown that she possesses an intuitive and strategic approach to radio and it is crystal clear she will make a significant impact at Island.”

“Ayelet has an incredible reputation and track record of success in the industry,” Wong said. “She’s a visionary with creativity and skill, which make her an extraordinary addition to the Island family.”

“I’ve always been extremely passionate about my artists and their music over the years. When I first met Darcus and Eric, it was clear they shared the same dedication, drive and vision,” Schiffman said. “My 20-plus year experience, knowledge and strategy in promotion has led to this incredible opportunity to join the Island family.”

Schiffman joins Island after 24 years at Sony Music, most recently as senior VP of rhythm & dance promotion at Columbia Records. She began her career in Sony Music’s college department in 1994 and went on to positions in the company’s Alternative Marketing and Promotion department and at Sony Urban before being promoted to VP of rhythm promotion at Sony Urban. Over the past several years, she has been instrumental in the success of artists including Beyoncé, J. Cole, Pharrell, John Legend, Adele, Calvin Harris, Chainsmokers, Russ and others.

