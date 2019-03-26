×
Avicii’s Family Launches Mental Illness and Suicide-Prevention Foundation in His Memory

Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Aviciiposes for a portrait, in New York. Many people who attended an electronic dance music show featuring Swedish disc jockey Avicii at the TD Garden arena on showed up intoxicated and several were hospitalized, authorities said. The Emergency Medical Service took 22 people to the hospital, and a dozen more were under evaluation, EMS Deputy Superintendent Mike Bosse told the Boston HeraldConcertgoers Hospitalized, New York, USA
Nearly a year after his passing on April 20, 2018, the family of dance music artist Tim “Avicii” Bergling are launching a foundation in his memory. The multiplatinum-selling artist and DJ died in Oman of an apparent suicide.

The Tim Bergling Foundation “will initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention,” the brief announcement reads, noting that it will also be active in climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species.

“Tim wanted to make a difference,” the statement concludes. “Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit.”

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” lists — Bergling retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. While he said he’d quit drinking after the surgery, some friends, including musical collaborator Nile Rodgers, said they’d seen him intoxicated afterward, and criticizing himself for it.

