Avicii Tribute Concert, Featuring David Guetta, Adam Lambert, Kygo, Set for Dec. 5

Jem Aswad

Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Aviciiposes for a portrait, in New York. Many people who attended an electronic dance music show featuring Swedish disc jockey Avicii at the TD Garden arena on showed up intoxicated and several were hospitalized, authorities said. The Emergency Medical Service took 22 people to the hospital, and a dozen more were under evaluation, EMS Deputy Superintendent Mike Bosse told the Boston HeraldConcertgoers Hospitalized, New York, USA
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

A tribute concert for the late DJ/artist Avicii, who died last year in an apparent suicide, will take place on Dec. 5 in his hometown of Stockholm and feature 19 of the original singers on his biggest songs as well as opening sets from his friends David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero. The singers participating — including Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert, Alex Ebert, Rita Ora and Joe Janiak (see full list below) — will perform with a 30-piece band to perform a two-hour headlining set of his original music at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

All net profits from the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness, which is produced by the foundation bearing Avicii’s real name, Tim Bergling, will go to supporting organizations which address mental health needs and suicide prevention.  Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. CET.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” says Klas Bergling, Tim’s father.

The concert will mark the first time that many of these songs have been performed live, and also the first time that many of the singers and collaborators whose performances and productions made his music so special gathered together in one place to perform his music.

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help,” Bergling added. “They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation’s work going forward.

“Every year around 1500 people take their own lives in Sweden and globally up to one million.  It is a tragedy that affects families, communities and with long-term effects on relatives who live on in grief. It is a global crisis and the second most common cause of death among young people aged 15-29 [according to the World Health Organization]. We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.”

On April 20 of last year, Bergling was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, the Middle Eastern country bordering Saudi Arabia, of an apparent suicide.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” lists — he retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. While he said he’d quit drinking after the surgery, some friends, including musical collaborator Nile Rodgers, said they’d seen him intoxicated afterward, and criticizing himself for it.

Bergling’s family launched The Tim Bergling Foundation earlier this year, with a mission to “initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.” It will also be active in climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species.

Confirmed artists Tribute Concert (more to be announced)

-Adam Lambert

– Alex Ebert

– Aloe Blacc

– Amanda Wilson

– Andreas Moe

– Audra Mae

– Blondfire

– Bonn

– Carl Falk

– Dan Tyminski

– Daniel Adams Ray

– Joe Janiak

– Nick Furlong

– Otto Knows

– Rita Ora

– Sandro Cavazza

– Simon Aldred

– Vargas Lagola

– Zak Abel

 

 

