New Song From Posthumous Avicii Album Released, ‘Tough Love’

“Tough Love,” the second track from Avicii’s posthumous album “Tim,” was released this morning. The song was produced by the late artist, who died of an apparent suicide in April of last year, and Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (Vargas & Lagola), who also worked with him on “Silhouettes” and “Hey Brother.” The song features vocals from Pontare’s wife Agnes.

The two producers talk about the track, which they said was 80% finished at the time of Avicii’s death, in the behind-the-scenes video below.

The song is the second to be released from “Tim,” which is due in June. The first single from it, “S.O.S.,” was released last month.

Avicii left behind a wealth of unreleased material. The songs on “Tim” were “75 to 80%” finished, according to producer Albin Nedler, who is among several longtime Avicii collaborators finishing the album. Coldplay singer Chris Martin appears on one of the tracks.

Late last month, his family announced the establishment of the Tim Bergling Foundation, which “will initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention,” the brief announcement reads, noting that it will also be active in climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species. Proceeds from the album will go to the foundation.



