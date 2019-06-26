The Piano Guys Play ‘Avatar’ Theme in Disney World (Watch)

The YouTube sensation The Piano Guys have taken a trip to the world of Pandora for a performance of the theme to “Avatar.”

Shot in the bioluminescent floating forest in Disney World, cellist Steven Sharp Nelson and pianist Jon Schmidt put their spin on the score to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster. The video immerses the viewer in the fictional world. Even the instruments mold into the flora, growing glow-in-the-dark appendages.

The Piano Guys said: “Working with Disney inside the imagination that thrives in Disney World was a dream come true for us. We felt immersed in magic. And to simultaneously pay tribute to the master musician James Horner was also a humbling opportunity. Inspired by Disney’s innately limitless creativity, we included some creative elements of our own that we’ve never before attempted, including the first ever ‘bioluminescent’ cello and piano keyboard! We felt we were experiencing ‘Avatar in real life’ as we performed Mr. Horner’s theme in front of the majestic floating mountains and bathed in the light of Pandora’s bioluminescence. It was an experience unlike any other and we hope people who watch and listen feel the same spirit of boundless imagination we felt as played.”

The Piano Guys are set to tour from August to December of this year.