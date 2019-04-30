Austin City Limits Festival Brings In GNR, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Robyn and the Cure

If you thought the Woodstock 2019 lineup was eclectic (or still is eclectic, depending on whom you’re listening to), wait until you get a load of the just-announced bill for the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, which may set a new standard for destination smorgasbords.

The list of headliners reads like a “pick one from every category” exercise — in a good way: ACL is claiming the artist of the moment in Billie Eilish, the artist of the 1987 moment in Guns N’ Roses, an alternative 1987 favorite in the Cure, blockbuster hip-hop in the form of Cardi B, critically and popularly beloved R&B with Childish Gambino, guitar-less contemporary rock via Tame Impala, arena-scaled Euro-roots-rock with Mumford & Sons and everyone’s favorite EDM-pop diva, Robyn. Throw in 2019 zeitgeist queens Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves and the banquet has some extra BBQ sauce.

The ACL Festival takes places over two successive weekends, Oct. 4-6 and 11-13, in Austin’s Zilker Park. Some tickets are already on sale, including three-day general admission tickets for $260. Other levels to go on sale later run the gamut from $105 for single-day GA to $3600 for a platinum pass with luxury amenities.

Related Cardi B and Offset Join Muzik Founder Jason Hardi for Brilliant Minds Conference Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

Gambino makes his ACL Festival debut this year after canceling in 2018 due to injury.

The lineup also includes such currently buzzed-about artists as Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Lauren Daigle and Jack White’s freshly reunited Raconteurs. Thom Yorke’s side project Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes will made the trip to Texas. Other high-profile names on the bill include Jenny Lewis, Gary Clark Jr., 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler Childers, James Blake, Billie Eilish’s producer-brother Finneas, King Princess and Kali Uchis.

In contrast to Coachella, which has the exact same lineup over two weekends (except for, this year, Kanye West’s church service), Austin City Limits has a mixture, with some acts performing only one weekend but most doing both. Among the eight artists billed as headliners, all are doing both weekends except for Cardi B, who is set only for the first go-round, and Robyn, who will only be performing on weekend two.