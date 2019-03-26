×

Rolling Stone, Audible to Produce Series on the Lives of Icons

Stevie Nicks Fleetwood Mac in concert at the SAP Center, San Jose, USA - 21 Nov 2018
Audible announced Monday a deal with Rolling Stone to produce an audio series focused on the lives of legendary icons.

“The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks,” a look at the life and music of the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, will be released exclusively on Audible on April 4. Rolling Stone journalist and best-selling author Rob Sheffield will narrate.

“The epicenter of culture and technology is where Audible lives, so we’re honored to work with Rolling Stone, a magazine that has served as a purveyor of pop culture and rich storytelling for decades, to produce next-level audio journalism,” said David Blum, editor-in-chief of Audible Originals.

In October 2018, Audible and Rolling Stone teamed up to produce a series on the legendary Aretha Franklin titled “The Queen.” Franklin died in August of that year. The audiobook remained on Audible’s bestseller list for weeks.

“Audio journalism represents a great step forward in longform storytelling for Rolling Stone,” said Rolling Stone President and chief operating officer Gus Wenner. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner in this space than Audible Originals.”

Nicks will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday, March 29 for her work as a solo artist. Having already been inducted with Fleetwood Mac, she will be the first female artist inducted twice.

