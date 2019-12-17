Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK

Warner Music UK today announced that Briony Turner and Ed Howard have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK, effective January 1. Turner, who joined Atlantic in 2009, is upped from Co-Head of A&R for the label, while Howard is currently MD of Asylum Records UK, the Atlantic UK imprint that he joined upon its inception 12 years ago.

According to the announcement, Howard and Turner will assume responsibility for the full Atlantic Records UK portfolio, overseeing the creative and strategic direction of the company as well as the implementation of campaigns for its world-class roster of UK, US, and international artists, including Anne-Marie, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Lizzo, Paolo Nutini, Rita Ora, Rudimental, Stormzy, and many others.

The pair take over for longtime Atlantic UK president Ben Cook, who stepped down from his post in October due to an “offensive” appearance as a member of Run-DMC at a birthday party seven years ago.

Turner and Howard, along with their Atlantic/Asylum colleagues, were named A&R Team of the Year at the 2019 Music Week Awards, Record Company of the Year at the 2018 Music Week Awards, and the Major Label award at the 2017 and 2018 MBW A&R Awards.

Tony Harlow, incoming Chairman & CEO of Warner Music UK, said: “From its inception in the States over seven decades ago, to the creation of the first stand-alone Atlantic Records UK company in 2004, the label has been guided by A&R-driven, independent-spirited leaders. Briony and Ed are carrying on that tradition with enormous success, time and time again showing that they can spot truly original talent and develop global superstars. Their artists break the mould, transcend boundaries, and drive the conversation. They are brilliantly suited to take this culture-shifting label into the future.”

Turner has signed such acts as Clean Bandit, and Jess Glynne, who holds the record for the most No. 1s by a British female solo artist. She came to Atlantic from Global Talent Publishing, where she was instrumental in signing Ellie Goulding, LMFAO and others. She began her career at 19 Entertainment.

Howard signed Ed Sheeran late in 2010 and also has worked closely with such acts as Rudimental, Charli XCX, and Anne-Marie. He joined Asylum in 2007 from Sony/ATV.

Howard said: “Since relaunching Asylum twelve years ago, our aim has been to match the creativity, passion and drive of the unique artists with whom we’re privileged to work. We’ve sparked collaboration and opportunity across our creative community, with a ambition to move the world. That philosophy extends to the entire Atlantic roster, team and culture. And, I know it will form the foundation of my partnership with Briony.”

Turner commented: “Atlantic has been my home for ten years this month, and I couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on this next phase with Ed and the team. Giving artists the care, guidance and support they need to create their best music is what we strive to do every day at Atlantic UK. This artist-first philosophy is at the heart of what Ed and I believe in, and I know that together, we’ll keep pushing Atlantic forward, breaking new ground as we go.”