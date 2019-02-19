×
Ashley Tisdale Signs With ICM Partners

By
Variety Staff

Ashley Tisdale

ICM Partners has signed singer and actress Ashley Tisdale for representation worldwide for music. Tisdale, best known for her role as Sharpay Evans in the Disney franchise “High School Musical,” will be represented at the agency by a team led by Mike Hayes. She is managed by Red Light’s Sarah Jabbari and Jonathan Shank.

Tisdale’s music career includes two albums released by Warner Bros. Records —  the gold-certified “Headstrong” in 2007, and “Guilty Pleasure” in 2009. He next album, called “Symptoms,” is due out this spring on the Big Noise label. Her latest single, “Love Me & Let Me Go,” is out now.

Said Hayes in announcing Tisdale’s signing: “We are proud to welcome Ashley to ICM and excited to support her in this new chapter of her career. Ashley is a talented performer and clever self-promoter — she has created a terrific new album (her first in 10 years) and an enormous online presence to support it.”

