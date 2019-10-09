×

Brothers Osborne Set for Top Honor at ASCAP Country Awards

Variety Staff

John Osborne, T.J. Osborne. John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the CMT Music Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock

ASCAP has slated Brothers Osborne for the Vanguard Award at the performing rights org’s 57th annual Country Music Awards, to be held in downtown Nashville two nights before the CMA Awards, on Nov. 11.

“John and TJ Osborne successfully honor the past and the future with their passionate country rock sound,” said ASCAP chairman/president Paul Williams in a statement, adding that “with John’s masterful guitar picking and TJ’s pitch-perfect baritone, they offer a fresh take on the modern country duo.” We are thrilled to honor them with the ASCAP Vanguard Award.”

The Vanguard Award, which recognizes artists “whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music,” has previously gone to country singers Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini as well as younger pop and rock artists like St. Vincent and Sara Bareilles.

The duo has recently had a lock on the CMAs’ duo/group category, winning the category three times; they’re up for it again Nov. 13. Their second album album, “Port Saint Joe,” was nominated for best country album at this year’s Grammys. Next up for the brothers is the Oct. 11 release of a live album recorded during a recent sold-out three-night stand at Nashville’s so-called mother church, “Live at the Ryman.” (The set was just announced as getting a vinyl edition in November on Record Store Day.) The duo did a headlining tour earlier this year and are now on the road opening for Chris Stapleton in arenas as part of his “All American Road Show Tour.”

ASCAP previously announced that Randy Travis will get the honorary award given to veteran talents, the ASCAP Founders Award, at their November ceremony.

