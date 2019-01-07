ASCAP and BMI Line Up Musical Showcases for Sundance Film Festival

×

CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutter

Performance rights organizations ASCAP and BMI have announced musical lineups for showcases to be held at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.

ASCAP will host the 21st annual ASCAP Music Cafe at 751 Main Street from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1. The lineup includes Patty Griffin (pictured), Claudia Brant, Everlast, and Lee Ann Womack. Other artists to perform include Beulahbelle, Stephen Bishop, Dounia, The Dumes, Flor de Toloache, Herizen, iDKHOW (I Dont Know How But They Found Me), Leland, Patrick Martin, MILCK, Shim Moore, NEFF-U & Priscilla Renea, Judith Owen, Park88, JP Saxe, Warbly Jets and Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers.

ASCAP will also collaborate with the Academy of Country Music and Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe on Jan. 30 and 31 for the ACM & Bluebird Cafe Songwriters Series. Featuring Womack and other country artists like Deana Carter, Carlton Anderson and Jacob Davis, the Cafe will also host a performance of music from “Abe,” a Sundance Film Festival selection by Seu Jorge and Jaques Morelenbaum.

On Jan. 27, BMI will hold its 21st annual Music & Film: The Creative Process, a roundtable of composers and directors at the Kimball Arts Center (1401 Kearns Blvd.). Participating this year are Peter Golub, director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program; Mandy Hoffman and Minhal Baign, composer and director of “Hala,” respectively; “Queen of Hearts” composer Jon Ekstrand and director May el-Toukhy; “Ask Dr. Ruth” composer Blake Neely and director Ryan White; “To the Stars” composer Heather McIntosh and director Martha Stephens; and “The Inventor” and “The Sound of Silence” composer Will Bates. Moderating the evening’s proceedings is Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI’s vice president of film, television and visual media relations.

BMI’s 17th annual Snowball at The Shop will take place Jan. 29, sporting an all-female lineup including S-Curve Records/BMG recording artists Neyla Pekarel and Hailey Kno, and “Mudbound” composer Tamar-kali, with a surprise headliner and other acts still to be announced.

