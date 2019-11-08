A$AP Rocky to Headline Concert in Sweden, Four Months After Release From Jail

A$AP Rocky will return to Sweden for a headlining concert on Dec. 11, just under four months after he served more than three weeks in jail after a controversial altercation with fans.

The announcement was short on details: “A$AP Rocky will be taking the stage at the Ericsson Globe on Wednesday, December 11th for a special headlining concert. After an outcry of support from his Swedish fans he will return to Stockholm to deliver a triumphant show for all his supporters. Additional Swedish artists to be announced soon.” Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 12th at 10am local time via LiveNation.se; a portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to a local charity in Sweden: FARR, the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, a grassroots volunteer organization who works with asylum seekers, stateless people and refugees in defense of their human rights through advocacy, legal advice, education and policy intervention.

On August 14, Rocky was convicted of assault in the incident and given a suspended sentence, after serving nearly a month in a Swedish detention center. Two members of the rapper’s entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were also found guilty of assault by the court.

“The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen,” the court said in a statement. “The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.” He also paid damages.

Rocky was arrested and jailed following a confrontation with 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. A$AP Rocky, Corniel and Rispers were held by authorities for several weeks until arguments in their assault trial wrapped up Aug. 2, at which point they were released pending the verdict.

The damages awarded to Jafari were reportedly 12,500 Swedish krona ($1,300), considerably less than he had been seeking.

A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Myers – and his two companions had pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, arguing that they had acted in self-defense. They described Jafari as having approached them several times and looking “hostile.” A$AP Rocky testified that the situation “got a little scary.”

But prosecutors alleged that the three men used too much violence for their actions to be considered self-defense, and had asked for at least a six-month jail sentence.

A$AP Rocky left Sweden immediately upon his release from detention early in August.