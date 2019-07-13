×

Jailed A$AP Rocky Has Support of A$AP Ferg, Scooter Braun, Nicki Minaj and Other Celebs

A$AP Rocky and three fellow group members remain behind bars in Sweden, and some stars are ready to boycott the country.

In the week following A$AP Rocky’s arrest and pending assault case in Sweden, celebrities have brought their activism to the forefront of their social media accounts or to television to plead for the release of Rocky and three other A$AP Mob members who also remain in jail.

A$AP Ferg, another member of the group, visited MTV’s “TRL Top Ten” in a “Free The Mob” shirt and discussed his partner’s imprisonment with Sway. “It’s a very touchy situation,” the rapper shared in an appearance set to air on MTV Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. “I haven’t gotten a chance to speak with him. They’re not letting us speak to anybody, but we are trying our best to get him out of this situation and I believe he’s going to pull through.”

Ferg informed the audience that it’s not only Rocky currently in custody, but also other members Ian, Bladi and Thoto.

Following the arrest, a Change.org petition was created and has since garnered over 500,000 signatures. Fellow artists and executives by the likes of Meek Mill, Jada Pinkett Smith, Diddy, Scooter Braun and more have all shared the petition and support for the young star as the world waits to see the developments in his case.

“I could make one mistake and go to jail in a diff country where women have no rights. #FreeAsap,” Nicki Minaj shared with her followers on Twitter.

Along with those calling for petition signatures, artists such as Tyler the Creator, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty and T.I. have all declared a boycott of Sweden and will no longer visit or perform.

