×

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Sweden

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover concert at Gotha Club, Cannes Film Festival, France - 24 May 2017
CREDIT: Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky, who has been charged with assault in Sweden following a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30, entered a plea of not guilty at the start of his trial Tuesday.

The American rapper, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a man on the street, has been in custody in the Swedish capital since July 3.

On the opening day of the highly publicized trial, Swedish prosecutors said that A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage “deliberately, together and in agreement” attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. Prosecutors said they had more than 500 pages of documents backing up their case.

Although the assault charges carry a possible prison sentence of two years, prosecutors are demanding 139,700 Swedish krona ($14,634) in damages. Jafari is seeking an additional 139,700 Swedish krona in damages for his injuries and lost income.

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky released video footage of the altercation on his Instagram account, which he said proved that he was acting in self-defense. However, prosecutors allege that the video had been edited to leave out damning details and that text messages between the rapper and his companions had mentioned “cleaning up” the footage.

A$AP Rocky was due to perform across Europe in July, notably at the popular Sonar Festival in Barcelona, but canceled the remainder of his tour dates on July 10 as he was being detained in a Swedish jail.

The case has drawn worldwide media attention and an extraordinary intervention from Donald Trump.

The next step in the trial is expected to take place Thursday with witness testimony.

More Music

  • Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out

    Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out of Woodstock 50 'Sinking Ship'

    Two iconic performers of the original Woodstock are the latest to pull out of the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival, which sources tell Variety is now tentatively scheduled to take place as a one-day event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. Country Joe McDonald and John Sebastian, both of whom were scheduled to appear at [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

    Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James. Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international [...]

  • Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during

    Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna (pictured) are among the headliners set to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday morning. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. The festival, which is in its sixth year, will be hosted by Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative [...]

  • Rob Stringer

    Sony Music Revenue Up 11%, Streaming Soars 27% in First Quarter

    While he was appointed chief of Sony Music’s combined operations just two weeks ago, Rob Stringer’s first earnings report for the division is a strong one: Sony Music Entertainment’s operating income is up 18% and revenue up 11% year-over-year in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The results were released as part of Sony’s overall [...]

  • Adam Lambert Queen

    Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

    International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that  Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s 2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019 French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & [...]

  • Ken Burns PBS

    Ken Burns Discusses Country Music’s ‘Mass Appeal’ at Documentary Panel

    At a panel previewing his forthcoming PBS documentary “Country Music,” legendary filmmaker Ken Burns addressed inevitable questions about the origins of country music and the genre “not having a mass appeal.” The director, who was joined on stage by some of the musicians featured in the marathon 16-hour endeavor, bristled a little when asked about [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Handed Defeat in Trial

    Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision concerning the track’s underlying beat followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad