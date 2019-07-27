×

A$AP Rocky Fan Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Swedish Embassy

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Ball
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A fan of A$AP Rocky was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

According to an affadavit, the suspect, who has since been identified as Rebecca Kanter, placed a bag down near the entrance to the embassy, threw liquid from a glass coca cola bottle at the doorway and yelled out “I’m going to blow this motherf–er up.”

The next day, Kanter returned to the embassy were she screamed at personnel and made statements about A$AP Rocky, who is currently being held by authorities in Sweden. Soon after, she refused to leave the embassy and was taken into custody by secret service agents.

After her arrest, a police report states that Kanter was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry.

The fan appears to be protesting the A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest by Swedish authorities who charged the rapper with assault after he took part in a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30. A$AP Rocky has been in custody in the Swedish capital since July 3.

The American rapper has profusely declared his innocence, posting video footage of the argument on his Instagram account in which he and his friends repeatedly ask two men to stop following them. According to A$AP Rocky, one of the men then “hits security in face with headphones then follow us.”

More Music

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Fan Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Swedish Embassy

    A fan of A$AP Rocky was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C. According to an affadavit, the suspect, who has since been identified as Rebecca Kanter, placed a bag down near the entrance to the embassy, threw liquid from a glass coca cola bottle at the [...]

  • Atmosphere Concert goers enjoy the sights

    Woodstock 50 Now a Free Concert? Just Like 1969!

    Spinning wheel got to go ’round… That’s what insiders are saying about the latest attempt to have the Woodstock 50 show go on. TMZ this morning reported that the beleaguered festival is now pivoting to a free concert — just like in 1969! That’s when the New York State Thruway was essentially shut down and [...]

  • Highwomen Make Live Debut at Newport

    Country Supergroup the Highwomen Has a High Time in Newport Folk Festival Debut

    “This is our first show, y’all, and we are f—ing terrified,” said Brandi Carlile, shortly into the live bow of the Highwomen at the Newport Folk Festival Friday. It did all feel a little fresh, if undoubtedly much more so to them than us, since the members of this country supergroup were surely more acutely [...]

  • Ben Platt poses for a portrait

    Ben Platt Talks Religion, Sexuality and Showbiz at Grammy Museum Event

    Tony Award winner Ben Platt sat for a candid Q&A on July 24 at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum, which was followed by an intimate performance of songs from his “Sing To Me Instead” album, released in March by Atlantic Records. Speaking to veteran writer David Wild, the Broadway star discussed his showbiz family (his father, [...]

  • Chance the Rapper The Big Day

    Album Review: Chance the Rapper's 'The Big Day'

    Chance the Rapper has finally arrived — sort of. It was perhaps appropriate that the Chicago rapper bided his time dropping “The Big Day” — though advertised as a Friday release, it didn’t pop up on streaming sites around midnight, as most albums do, but rather well into the morning on July 26. Understandably, fans [...]

  • Chance The RapperWireless Festival, Finsbury Park,

    Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Randy Newman Featured on Chance the Rapper Album

    “The Big Day” has arrived. Chance The Rapper’s latest album, his official debut full-length, features a 22-song tracklist and a wide range of guest artists including Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Timbaland, among others. Along with contributions from his father Ken Bennett, Smino [...]

  • 'Power' Spinoff Series 'Power Book II:

    'Power' Spinoff Series 'Power Book II: Ghost' to Feature Mary J. Blige

    It was revealed in May that the hit Starz series’ sixth season was going be its last. However, series creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp had teased that new shows set in the “Power” universe were in the works and at the show’s Television Critics Association summer press tour she went a step further by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad