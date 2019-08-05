×

A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Jem Aswad

Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover concert at Gotha Club, Cannes Film Festival, France - 24 May 2017
CREDIT: Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Just days after being released from jail in Sweden, A$AP Rocky participated in Kanye West’s Sunday service in Calabasas, Calif. yesterday morning. West and his wife Kim Kardashian used their relationship with President Trump in an effort to get Rocky released from jail, where he was being held awaiting trial for assault after an altercation with fans late in June.

Rocky was filmed talking with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner and West; A$AP Ferg was also present.

The rapper and two associates were released from a Swedish jail on Friday morning until a verdict is expected in the case on Aug. 14. They are not expected to return to the country for the verdict.

In one of the more surreal moments from a presidency filled with few not-surreal moments, President Trump spoke out in support of Rocky after being contacted by Kardashian, with whom he had met about prison reform earlier in the year, although he was presumably more interested in her celebrity and television ratings than her history of public service. He also sent Robert O’Brien, special envoy for hostage affairs, to the country, who wrote to Swedish officials that  “the government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship,” according to NBC News, which obtained a copy of the letter.

Despite the president’s efforts, Rocky was not released until some two weeks after Trump has spoken in his support.

 

 

