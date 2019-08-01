×

A$AP Rocky Testifies at Assault Trial in Sweden

A$AP Rocky.
A$AP Rocky took the stand Thursday to testify in a Swedish courtroom that his actions during a violent confrontation with another man were out of self-defense.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two companions have been charged with assault stemming from the June 30 incident. They have been in custody in Stockholm since July 3. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty in court to the charges Tuesday.

Giving his first testimony Thursday afternoon, A$AP Rocky said that “everything [had] seemed to be going fine” when two men approached him and his companions. One of the men, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, started talking to his security guard. “Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them,” the rapper testified, adding that the situation “got a little scary.”

“We didn’t want to provoke these guys. We just wanted to get away from them,” A$AP Rocky told the court.

His testimony followed the prosecution’s release of surveillance footage from a nearby hamburger restaurant which appeared to show the security guard lift Jafari up by the throat before dropping him to the ground. The prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, says that the footage was misleadingly edited by Rocky’s team for Instagram to back up their self-defense claim and that the unedited version “disproves the use of emergency defense.”

According to USA Today correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard, Rocky testified that his bodyguard knows he has to protect him at all costs but that he is not a naturally violent person.

The three accused men say that Jafari had been harassing them and that they felt threatened by his behavior. A$AP Rocky told the court that Jafari appeared as though he might be on drugs. “He was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn’t answer. He looked like he was on drugs,” the rapper testified.

Prosecutors allege that the trio assaulted Jafari and hit him with a bottle. A conviction could lead to a two-year prison sentence.

The case has attracted worldwide attention and also an extraordinary intervention from Donald Trump, who has called for A$AP Rocky’s release and sent the top U.S. official in charge of hostage affairs to Stockholm.

The rapper’s detention led to the cancellation of numerous European shows in July, with festivals in Spain, Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, Italy and the U.K. all left looking to fill the gap created.

