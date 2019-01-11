Israeli Artist Dennis Lloyd Signs With Arista Records

Tel Aviv native Dennis Lloyd has just inked a contract with Arista Records, the label announced Friday.

The deal comes just before Lloyd debuts much anticipated new music, following his 2017 international smash hit “Nevermind,” which went to No. 3 on the U.S. alternative charts and also made the mainstream top 40, adult top 40 and dance charts. Globally, it’s been streamed over 750 million times.

Lloyd spoke to Variety in September ahead of his L.A. show, sharing how his decision to change his name from Nir Tibor to a something more ambigious has lead to his success in countries like Qatar, who have a rocky relationship with Israel.

His music is an eclectic mix of solo trumpet, vocals and infectious beats. Described by Arista as “threading the needle between R&B, reggae, pop and jazz,” Lloyd has said he refuses to identify with any one genre.

With a new EP coming this spring, new music will begin to trickle out as early as next month.

In May, he departs for his first international sold out tour, beginning in Italy and wrapping up in Los Angeles in June — but fans who missed the boat on those tickets can still catch him this year at festivals including Coachella, Governor’s Ball and Firefly.

“Dennis Lloyd is a unique and multi-faceted career artist who will make a huge impact on music,” said Arista president and CEO David Massey. “I’m excited for the world to hear new songs that brilliantly showcase his authenticity, passion and grit.”

“Nothing was more important than finding a partner who supports my creative vision. It’s clear David and the Arista team will do just that. I’m excited to share new music with my fans,” Lloyd said.