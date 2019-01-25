×
Arista Records Names John Boulos Executive VP of Promotion

Variety Staff

As expected, John Boulos has been named executive VP of promotion for Arista Records, the company announced today. He will oversee all aspects of radio promotion for the recently relaunched label and will build and lead a multi-format national promotion team. He is based in New York and reports to Arista Records CEO David Massey. He comes to Arista after 11 years at Roadrunner and Atlantic Records.

“We are very excited to have John Boulos join the Arista team,” Massey said. “He is an artist-driven executive who is highly respected amongst the artist and radio community. He is bringing his invaluable experience and insight and building a formidable promotion team.”

Boulos said, “I’ve never been more excited than to be a part of rebuilding Arista Records. David Massey is someone I’ve worked with and admired throughout my career. His vision, passion and creativity is second to none.”

Over the course of his career, Boulos has worked music by such artists as Twenty One Pilots, Charli XCX, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Jason Mraz, U2, Rolling Stones and Madonna. He began his career “in the mailroom at London Records by day, and at night promoted club DJ’s during the explosive dance era in the late 1970s,” according to the announcement, and has held promotion roles at Capitol, Warner Bros., Epic, Virgin, Mercury, Island, RCA, Inner City and Vanguard.

Arista, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, was founded in 1974 by Clive Davis and relaunched in 2018 as part of a new partnership between Sony Music and Massey.

