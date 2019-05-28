Ariana Grande Postpones Tour Dates Due to Illness

Ariana Grande has postponed two Florida tour dates due to illness, the singer announced on social media today.

The shows originally scheduled for tonight (May 28) at Tampa’s Amalie Arena and May 29 at Orlando’s Amway Center will be postponed to November 24 and November 25, respectively.

Grande shared on her Instagram story, “I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated. I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. Love you.”

Live Nation Florida tweeted that ticket holders are entitled to refunds and the tickets will be honored at the later dates.

The pop star is currently on her “Sweetener World Tour,” promoting the album of the same name as well as the more recent “Thank U, Next” LP.

Variety‘s live review of the May 6 Staples Center show said, “You’ve come to the right place if you want a pop show that’s giddy, splendorous, beautifully designed, expertly performed and almost a little bit avant-garde in its staging. If you’re willing to swap all the personal asides you might expect out of a typical pop-diva show for something that’s more of an experimental visual art piece that happens to include terrifically fun songs and performances, it’s not such a bad tradeoff. “