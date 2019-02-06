×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande Not Attending Grammys After Disagreements With Producers

By and
Ariana Grande
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform, Ariana Grande, who has been featured on billboards promoting the show all over Los Angeles, not only won’t be performing at the Feb. 10 show, she will not even be attending it, according to sources close to the situation.

An insider tells Variety that Grande felt “Insulted” after producers initially refused to allow her to perform “7 Rings,” the latest single from her forthcoming album “Thank U, Next” (which arrives Friday, two days before the Grammys). A comprise was reached whereby “7 Rings” would be part of a medley, but  Grande pulled out after producers insisted that the second song be of their choosing. The source added that such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show. Reps for the Grammys did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The situation is more than a little similar to the impasse the Grammys reached with Lorde last year, whereby they declined to let her perform a song from her “Melodrama” album — one of the five Album of the Year nominees — and instead offered her a spot during the show’s Tom Petty tribute, which she declined.

Related

Grande is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance (for “God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (for 2018’s “Sweetener”).

With this development, the Grammys find themselves not only without a twice-nominated artist whom they have been using to promote the show, but also without one of the most vital artists of the moment. In the past two years Grande has experienced two major tragedies — the 2017 bombing outside her concert at the UK’s Manchester Arena in which 22 people died, and the drug-overdose death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller last September. But she has also played triumphant concerts, including the “One Love Manchester” benefit staged just two weeks after the tragedy, and released a triumphant No. 1 album and a string of recent blockbuster singles — with “Thank U, Next,” arriving Friday, just a few months after the release of “Sweetener.”

“Sweetener” and the songs “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” all smashed Spotify records, with “7 Rings” breaking the streaming service’s record for most plays within a 24-hour period with nearly 15 million.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Not Attending Grammys After Disagreements With Producers

    Due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform, Ariana Grande, who has been featured on billboards promoting the show all over Los Angeles, not only won’t be performing at the Feb. 10 show, she will not even be attending it, according to sources close to the situation. An insider tells Variety [...]

  • Fox Orders Rogue A.I. Drama Pilot,

    Fox Orders Pilots for Rogue A.I. Drama, Single-Cam Comedy 'Adam & Eve'

    Fox has ordered pilots for the drama “neXt” and the single-cam comedy “Adam & Eve.” “neXt” is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Bachelor' Sets

    TV News Roundup: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

    In today’s roundup, “The Bachelor in Paradise” is renewed and Freeform releases premiere dates for shows like “The Bold Type” and “Cloak & Dagger.” DATES  Colton Underwood’s journey to find love culminates with the two-night season finale event on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which airs March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and March 12 at 8 p.m. Underwood will [...]

  • Petrice Jones

    'Locke & Key' Series Adds Petrice Jones as Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

    Petrice Jones has been cast in the Netflix adaptation of “Locke & Key” in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively. Jones has been cast in the role of Scot. Scot is described as a massive horror movie nerd and the ringleader of the “Savini Squad” — a group of teen misfits named for famed [...]

  • Mom Renewed Season 5 CBS

    'Mom' Renewed for Season 7 and 8 at CBS

    CBS has picked up another two seasons of the multi-cam sitcom “Mom.” The show will now run through at least Season 8 on the broadcaster. The two-season pick up comes after series stars Allison Janney and Anna Farris reportedly reached sizable new deals with Warner Bros. Television. “We’re exceptionally proud to have ‘Mom’ on our [...]

  • Disney Plus Streaming

    Disney to Forgo $150 Million in Fiscal 2019 as it Prepares to Launch Disney Plus

    Disney will forgo about $150 million in content licensing revenue in its current fiscal year as the company prepares for the launch of Disney Plus later this year. During Disney’s quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy offered a few details about the financial ramifications of [...]

  • Tom Kapinos'White Famous' TV show premiere,

    Fox Orders Drama Pilots From Will Beall, Tom Kapinos

    Fox has picked up two more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season. First up is “Deputy,” which hails from writer and executive producer Will Beall. In the series, Deputy Bill Hollister is a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad