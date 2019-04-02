Ariana Grande Drops New Song ‘Monopoly’ With Victoria Monét

The year of Ariana Grande continues.

Grande and her longtime collaborator Victoria Monét surprised fans with a track titled “Monopoly” on Monday. The bouncy pop single comes less than two months after Grande dropped her fifth studio album, “thank u, next” in February, giving fans even more music to obsess over.

In the music video, the self-proclaimed twins dance in glamorous outfits and matching pajamas, swatting away negative words, like “haters,” “negativity,” “Trump” and “f—ery,” and taking in “healing,” “positivity,” “light” and “loyalty.”

Both women also take turns singing the hook, which includes the sentence “I like women and men,” leaving many fans wondering if either artist is coming out as bisexual in the song.

Grande and Monét both hinted at the track’s release throughout the day, saying it’s an ode “to friendship, freedom, protecting your energy and staying right in your bag.”

Monét helped create Grande’s hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” both Platinum and Gold records, respectively. The two have worked together since 2013, and Monét helped write the tracks “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin” on Grande’s debut studio album, “Yours Truly.” She also worked on several tracks throughout the pop star’s discography, including on “My Everything,” “Christmas & Chill,” “Dangerous Woman,” the Grammy-winning “Sweetener” and “thank u, next.”