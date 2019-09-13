×
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Drop ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Song and Video (Watch)

Don’t call Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande or Lana Del Rey angels.

The all-star pop triumvirate dropped the track “Don’t Call Me Angel” from the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot on Sept. 13. Grande made the announcement earlier this week on twitter. “Don’t call me angel sep 13,” she wrote, including an angel emoji.

 

Fans already got a taste of the new song in the official trailer. Cyrus sings, “Keep your pretty mouth shut,” then comes in Grande with the line “Don’t call me angel” and Del Ray rounding it out, “We in it together but don’t call me angel.”

Elizabeth Banks, who both directs and stars in the film, told PEOPLE the singers took inspiration from the song “Independent Woman” by Destiny’s Child in the 2000 “Charlie’s Angels.” She said the new song “thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

“Don’t Call Me Angel” marks the first collaboration of all three singers. Cyrus and Grande previously joined forces to cover Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which they performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

In the latest iteration Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska take over for the previous trio of Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo also star. “Charlie’s Angels” will bow on Nov. 15.

