Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, More Star in Lil Dicky’s Ecology Anthem ‘Earth’

By
Variety Staff

“Socially conscious” isn’t the first term that is usually associated with smart-ass rapper Lil Dicky, but the dude has doubled down on calling in superstar friends to accompany him on his pro-ecology anthem “Earth”: The song and video feature the voices of some 30 people, including Justin BieberAriana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine,Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Psy, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys and Leonardo DiCaprio (there’s actually a cast list below).

While the video is beautifully animated — clearly reminiscent of “The Lion King” — and would make a great educational clip for kids, there are so many dirty words in it that it’s hard to imagine who the intended audience is (maybe there’s a censored version?).

The song itself was produced by powerhouse hitmakers Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat; the video, which features a hilarious opening scene where Dicky gets into a foul-mouthed argument with some neighborhood kids, was co-directed by Nigel Tierney of RYOT, Federico Heller of 3Dar and Iconic Engine; the whole thing was executive produced by Scooter Braun, SB Projects, Mike Hertz and Zeda Stone of RYOT.

“Like a lot of people, I had a vague idea that something bad was happening here on Earth, but I didn’t really realize how insane our climate crisis is and how screwed humanity is about to be,” says Lil Dicky. “It’s full-on crazy! If we don’t get our act together now, and change a lot about our fundamental behavior, Earth will become unlivable alarmingly soon. Why did it take me so long to get wind of this? I feel like everybody on the planet should be talking about this 24/7. But that’s not the case. So I wanted to make the most entertaining and epic piece of content possible, to get everyone aware and talking. Because it’s now or never… Let’s save the Earth! We love the Earth!!!!”

In collaboration with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF), a portion of profits from the song, music video, and merchandise will be allocated to select nonprofits identified by LDF as being on the front lines of implementing solutions to climate change. These organizations support those who are helping communities transition to 100% renewable energy, protecting critical ecosystems and wildlife, and supporting regenerative farming practices. They include the Quick Response Fund for Nature, the Shark Conservation Fund, the Solutions Project, the Global Greengrants Fund and the Carbon Cycle Institute.

“As activists across the world make their voices heard and inject new life into the environmental movement, we are delighted to be working with Lil Dicky and other collaborating artists to help build even greater support for climate solutions at this critical time,” said Justin Winters, Executive Director of LDF and the One Earth initiative. “Research backed by LDF’s One Earth initiative shows that if we transition to 100% renewable energy, protect, connect and restore 50% of nature on land and sea, and adopt regenerative agriculture methods, we can solve the climate crisis and create a vibrant future for all of us. We invite everyone to sign the Global Deal for Nature petition to take a stand for our planet.”

In addition to the song and video, the “Earth” project includes an interactive website “We Love the Earth”, which aims to educate the public on the realities of climate change. The website was created by Lil Dicky and RYOT, and in partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to feature behind-the-scenes and making-of content, interactive tutorials, merchandise printed on sustainable materials, and more. More information can be found at www.welovetheearth.org.

 

“EARTH” CHARACTER KEY

Baboon—Justin Bieber

Zebra—Ariana Grande

Lion cub—Halsey

Cow—Zac Brown

Pig—Brendon Urie

Common fungus—Hailee Steinfeld

Skunk—Wiz Khalifa

Marijuana—Snoop Dogg

Kanye West—Kevin Hart

Vultures—Adam Levine

Rhinos—Shawn Mendes

Giraffe—Charlie Puth

Kangaroo—Sia

Elephant—Miley Cyrus

Clam—Lil Jon

Wolf—Rita Ora

Squirrel—Miguel

Pony—Katy Perry

HPV—Lil Yachty

Koala—Ed Sheeran

India—Meghan Trainor

Africa—Joel Embiid

China—Tory Lanez

We Love the Earth—John Legend, Psy, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu

Mankind—Lil Dicky

Credits—Backstreet Boys

Leonardo DiCaprio

 

    "Socially conscious" isn't the first term that is usually associated with smart-ass rapper Lil Dicky, but the dude has doubled down on calling in superstar friends to accompany him on his pro-ecology anthem "Earth": The song and video feature the voices of some 30 people, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop [...]

