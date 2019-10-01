×

Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations

Henry Chu

Ariana Grande
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has scored seven nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs, putting her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods.

Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.

Grande has been nominated for Best Video for her hit “thank you, next” and Best Song for “7 rings.” She is up for the Best Artist award against Swift, Mendes, Balvin and Miley Cyrus.

Mendes’ collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Señorita” also earned them a Best Song nod. Grande’s “7 rings,” Eilish’s “bad guy,” Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road (Remix),” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” round out the category.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo will vie for Best New Artist, alongside Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.

Grande’s army of supporters, the Arianators, will take on the devotees of Mendes, Eilish and Swift in the Biggest Fans category. But they will have stiff competition against South Korean sensation BTS, whose worldwide fan base is of monstrous proportions and rabid dedication.

COMPLETE LIST – 2019 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”
Taylor Swift, “ME!”

BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey Boy, “With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel

BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott

BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia

BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia

BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST ACT (Home Region)
Ariana Grande (US)
Taylor Swift (US)
Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland)
Shawn Mendes (Canada)
Burna Boy (Africa)
+more

