Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations

Ariana Grande has scored seven nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs, putting her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods.

Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.

Grande has been nominated for Best Video for her hit “thank you, next” and Best Song for “7 rings.” She is up for the Best Artist award against Swift, Mendes, Balvin and Miley Cyrus.

Mendes’ collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Señorita” also earned them a Best Song nod. Grande’s “7 rings,” Eilish’s “bad guy,” Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road (Remix),” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” round out the category.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo will vie for Best New Artist, alongside Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.

Grande’s army of supporters, the Arianators, will take on the devotees of Mendes, Eilish and Swift in the Biggest Fans category. But they will have stiff competition against South Korean sensation BTS, whose worldwide fan base is of monstrous proportions and rabid dedication.

COMPLETE LIST – 2019 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”

Taylor Swift, “ME!”

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey Boy, “With Luv”

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalia

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Ariana Grande (US)

Taylor Swift (US)

Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland)

Shawn Mendes (Canada)

Burna Boy (Africa)

