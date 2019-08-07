Ariana Grande ‘Shaking and Crying’ After Surprise Duet With Barbra Streisand (Watch)

Ariana Grande joined her idol Barbra Streisand on stage for a surprise performance of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” Tuesday night at a Chicago concert.

The crowd erupted as Grande walked onstage to perform the late Donna Summer’s part on the 1979 hit. The two singers embraced, went into the back and forth verses and closed out the song holding hands. Grande was the Sunday headliner at the Lollapalooza festival, which took place in Chicago over the weekend.

Grande tweeted at Streisand: “hello shaking and crying. thank u.”

Streisand and Grande shared “secret” pre-show photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Streisand posted a picture of the two going over the song before the performance with the caption, “A peek at our secret rehearsals.”

Grande posted a picture of the two singers smiling. She wrote, “cherishing this moment forever.”

Streisand shared a picture of her hands reaching out to Grande’s hand, which is full of her trademark tattoos. Streisand’s caption: “Made a new friend.”