Ariana Grande Announces She’ll Have Five Tracks on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Soundtrack

By
Variety Staff

Ariana Grande
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The “Charlie’s Angels” soundtrack consists entirely of female artists. And a lot of them are Ariana Grande.

At least, it can be said that Grande has engaged in a friendly takeover of the album, due Nov. 1. The newly unveiled track list, which she announced on her Instagram account overnight, includes five tracks on which she appears. One, her collaboration with Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, was already revealed, but the other four come as news. Being the album’s co-executive producer — something else that wasn’t announced till now — has its privileges.

The four newly announced Grande songs: “Bad To You” with Normani and Nicki Minaj, “Nobody” featuring Chaka Khan, “Got Her Own” with Victoria Monét, and a solo Grande number, “How I Look On You.”

On her social media, Grande wrote: “excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices.”

Another track, “How It’s Done” by Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA and Stefflon Don, was released Friday as an instant-grat track. Additional contributions come from artists both new (“Voice” breakout turned country artist Danielle Bradbery) and not so new (a remix of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”).

Manager Scooter Braun and Savan Kotecha are Grande’s co-executive producers.

The late composer-arranger Jack Elliott and Allyn Ferguson do break up the all-female fun in the track list, being credited for the original “Charlie’s Angels” theme that closes the soundtrack.

The complete track list:

  1. How It’s Done – Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, Stefflon Don
  2. Bad To You – Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj
  3. Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels) – Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey
  4. Eyes Off You – M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé
  5. Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix) – Donna Summer
  6. Nobody – Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan
  7. Pantera – Anitta
  8. How I Look On You – Ariana Grande
  9. Blackout – Danielle Bradbery
  10. Got Her Own – Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét
  11. Charlie’s Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix) – Jack Elliott, Allyn Ferguson

 

    Ariana Grande Announces She'll Have Five Tracks on 'Charlie's Angels' Soundtrack

    The "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack consists entirely of female artists. And a lot of them are Ariana Grande. At least, it can be said that Grande has engaged in a friendly takeover of the album, due Nov. 1. The newly unveiled track list, which she announced on her Instagram account overnight, includes five tracks on which

