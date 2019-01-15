×

Ken Ehrlich Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin With Joyous Grammy Tribute

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Hudson (L) performs as a picture of Aretha Franklin is projected behind her during the taping of 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul' at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 January 2019. The CBS special will air on 10 March 2019.'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul', Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
CREDIT: MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to television, Ken Ehrlich is Aretha Franklin’s “Do Right Man.” The TV producer worked with the late Aretha Franklin for the first time in 1981 at his second-ever Grammys at Radio City Music Hall. Now his AEG Ehrlich Ventures is executive-producing (along with Clive Davis and Danny Davis) “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul,” latest in a series of Recording Academy-sanctioned specials to air on CBS in March after the Grammys, following similar tributes to Stevie Wonder, the Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

The special was taped before a live audience Sunday night at the venerable Shrine Auditorium, an ornate house that turned into a rocking gospel church for most of the taping. Even with frequent stoppages to change sets, the high-energy crowd remained galvanized, from Jennifer Hudson (above) delivering an opening medley of Aretha’s ‘60s soul classics, bookended by “Think” and a fiery “Respect,” to the final foursome of Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Alessia Cara and Fantasia joining ranks on a climactic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Related

The producer insists the latter choice had nothing to do with Grammy night controversy over female representation. “I wanted to keep it young,” says Ehrlich, who has previously worked on versions of the song with Aretha for “Duets” and “Divas.” “The idea of having this next generation sing it reinforces the idea of passing the torch. I think you’ll find this year’s Grammys — just because of the state of music today — will be responsive to what happened last year, not deliberately, but as a result of the current nominations, the way things are right now.”

One of the evening’s highlights was Celine Dion’s take on Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a song Aretha once memorably covered. The idea of Dion singing before a montage of civil rights history seemed slightly eyebrow-raising, but when the diva opened her mouth, resplendent in a billowing yellow gown, the multi-racial audience shouted their appreciation.

“That was her idea,” said Ehrlich. “I sent her a list of five or six, and that’s the one she wanted to do. I’ve seen her enough to know she could pull it off musically. She has an incredible instrument, but she sings from the heart. She exceeded all my hopes. You could see it in the audience reactions. They loved her doing it.”

Other standout moments included an Alicia Keys/SZA pairing on a medley that included “When I Think About You” and “You’re All I Need to Get By,” H.E.R. jazzing up “I Say a Little Prayer” and John Legend’s cover of Aretha’s cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Most roof-raising Yolanda Adams, Bebe Winans and Shirley Caesar teaming up for a tribute to Franklin’s gospel side, preceded by a lengthy film clip of Aretha singing one of those numbers, “How I Got Over,” culled from the new documentary “Amazing Grace.”

“To me, it’s all about performance,” says Ehrlich. “I’ve always felt, if something works in the house, people at home will get it.  And last night worked in the house.”

While this Aretha Franklin tribute takes the place of the one Clive Davis and Doug Davis planned for New York, it doesn’t necessarily preclude an Aretha segment at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“Not at all,” says Ehrlich. “And to be honest, it would be in our interest to do one, considering this show won’t air until afterward.  And it makes sense to use some of the same artists. But that show’s still a month away, which is a lifetime in Grammy world.”

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Music

  • Jennifer Hudson (L) performs as a

    Ken Ehrlich Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin With Joyous Grammy Tribute

    When it comes to television, Ken Ehrlich is Aretha Franklin’s “Do Right Man.” The TV producer worked with the late Aretha Franklin for the first time in 1981 at his second-ever Grammys at Radio City Music Hall. Now his AEG Ehrlich Ventures is executive-producing (along with Clive Davis and Danny Davis) “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration [...]

  • Dan Cohen nonesuch records

    Nonesuch Promotes Dan Cohen to Senior VP of Marketing

    Dan Cohen has been named Nonesuch Records’ senior vice president of marketing, the company announced today. In his new role, Cohen oversees marketing, sales, publicity, new media, and content creation for the long-running Warner Music Group label. Cohen reports to Nonesuch President David Bither and is based at the label’s headquarters in New York. Cohen [...]

  • New BTS Concert Film Set for

    New BTS Concert Film Set for Biggest-Ever Event Cinema Release

    Korean pop band BTS is on track to set another big-screen record with their latest concert film, “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul,” which will have the widest event cinema release in history. The film will hit 3,800 cinemas across 95 countries as part of a one-day release on Saturday, Jan. 26. Pathe Live has [...]

  • Olivia Wilde SXSW

    Olivia Wilde, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, A$AP Rocky Added to SXSW Conference

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Olivia Wilde, and Henry Winkler have been added as speakers at the South by Southwest Conference. Wilde, Endeavor exec Bozoma Saint John, and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger are part of the keynote lineup. Ocasio-Cortez and Winkler are featured speakers, along with A$AP Rocky, Pamela Adlon, Neil Gaiman, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Jeffrey Katzenberg, [...]

  • 'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere

    John Boyega to Produce South African Thriller ‘God Is Good’

    John Boyega will executive produce South African crime thriller “God Is Good” and oversee the movie’s soundtrack through his recently minted UpperRoom Records label. The project will be produced by former Sony International exec Josephine Rose’s Bandit Country. Billed as “Prisoners” meets “City of God,” the movie is set in the Cape Flats area and [...]

  • Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert, Olympia.

    Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now,’ the First Song From Their Final Album (Listen)

    The Cranberries have released “All Over Now,” the first song from their final album with singer Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away last year. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final [...]

  • Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented

    Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

    Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad