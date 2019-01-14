Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne to Perform at Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and photographer Danny Clinch are among the participants in Make Change, a series of conversations and intimate performances to be held at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival. Chassagne is of Haitian descent, by way of Canada, and she and Butler have previously joined musical forces with the Preservation Hall Foundation in New Orleans. In February, the musicians, along with DJ Windows 98, will re-team for the Krewe du Kanaval Ball.

The husband and wife team of Butler and Chassagne will also take the stage for a conversation with radio personality Anne Litt of KCRW.

The program will run from January 25 to 27 and support a variety of charities, including the KANPE Foundation, an organization that helps struggling Haitian families achieve financial autonomy, and the Preservation Hall Foundation, which aims to preserve the musical heritage of New Orleans. The nightly agenda includes panel discussions moderated by Litt.

Said Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe: “We’re excited about the Make Change series at Sundance, and the opportunity to both get a chance to perform and bring awareness to the work we do in New Orleans and beyond with the Preservation Hall Foundation. Music has provided us such an amazing platform to make positive change, and this weekend should be a great celebration of that.”

See the full schedule below:

Friday, January 25th

4:00 PM

A conversation with KCRW personality Anne Litt and music photographer Danny Clinch

Saturday, January 26th

4:00 PM

A conversation with KCRW personality Anne Litt and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler & Régine Chassagne

9:00 PM

A performance by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler & Régine Chassagne supporting KANPE… followed by a performance by DJ Windows 98

Sunday, January 27th

4:00 PM

A conversation with KCRW personality Anne Litt and Preservation Hall Jazz Band

9:00 PM

A performance by Preservation Hall Jazz Band benefiting the Preservation Hall Foundation … followed by a performance by DJ Windows 98