A&R Executive Angelica Cob-Baehler Remembered During Grammys In Memoriam

Longtime music executive Angelica Cob-Baehler, who died in November at age 47, was remembered during the Grammys in memoriam segment on Sunday night.

A public relations and management strategist who worked at Atlantic Records, Columbia and Epic Records before segueing to broader roles at Capitol Records and The Firm, Cob-Baehler’s clients over the years included Grammy perennials John Mayer and Katy Perry.

Cob-Baehler is credited with having played a large role in the A&R and creative direction of Perry’s 2008 breakthrough album, “One of the Boys,” as well as the follow-up, “Teenage Dream.” During the in memoriam segment she was listed as an A&R executive.

Other musicians recognized during the segment included Tim “Avicii” Bergling, Aretha Franklin and Mac Miller.