×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Accuses Spotify of ‘Misleading Rhetoric’ and Stinginess

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple App Store
CREDIT: B. Tongo/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Apple hit back Friday at Spotify’s anti-competition complaint against it in Europe, saying the music streamer had cloaked its “financial motivations in misleading rhetoric about who we are, what we’ve built and what we do to support independent developers, musicians, songwriters and creators of all stripes.”

The tech giant said that “Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs….

“After using the App Store for years to dramatically grow their business, Spotify seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem – including the substantial revenue that they draw from the App Store’s customers – without making any contributions to that marketplace.”

It also took a broader swipe at the music service: “At the same time, they distribute the music you love while making ever-smaller contributions to the artists, musicians and songwriters who create it — even going so far as to take these creators to court.”

Related

The sharply worded statement, which ran to more than 1,000 words, came two days after Spotify lodged an anti-competition with the European Commission in Brussels. In the complaint, in an address by Spotify founder Daniel Ek and on a dedicated website, the music streamer alleges that Apple charges excessive fees, routinely blocks Spotify upgrades and unfairly promotes its own Apple Music service in the Apple App Store.

Analysts said they had seen the Spotify-Apple spat coming. “The beef between Spotify and Apple has been simmering for some time now and it’s no secret that a number of services are not happy paying 30% on any subscription made through Apple’s payment system – it was only a matter of time before a service made an official complaint,” Simon Dyson, head of the music practice at analyst house Ovum told Variety. “If the European Commission decides to investigate Apple’s payment system then the war of words between Spotify and Apple will intensify.”

Apple responded to several of Spotify’s complaints in detail.

It said that its App Store was a platform where everyone plays by the same rules and said that it has revolutionized the music industry and “helped create many millions of jobs, generated more than $120 billion for developers and created new industries through businesses started and grown entirely in the App Store ecosystem.”

It denied it had blocked access to the Spotify app on its platform and said the only time it has requested adjustments to the app is when “Spotify has tried to sidestep the same rules that every other app follows.”

In terms of Apple’s cut of revenues from the app on its platform, Apple acknowledged the 30% share it takes and added that chunk falls to 15% after the first year of an annual subscription. It also said that “only a tiny fraction of their subscriptions fall under Apple’s revenue-sharing model.”

Apple also alluded to Spotify’s battles with artists over royalties, likely touching a nerve in the process. “Spotify’s aim is to make more money off others’ work. And it’s not just the App Store that they’re trying to squeeze — it’s also artists, musicians and songwriters,” it said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • Apple App Store

    Apple Accuses Spotify of 'Misleading Rhetoric' and Stinginess

    Apple hit back Friday at Spotify’s anti-competition complaint against it in Europe, saying the music streamer had cloaked its “financial motivations in misleading rhetoric about who we are, what we’ve built and what we do to support independent developers, musicians, songwriters and creators of all stripes.” The tech giant said that “Spotify wouldn’t be the [...]

  • Katy Perry Taylor Swift

    Katy Perry Says She's 'Open' to Collaborating With Taylor Swift

    No “Bad Blood” after all? A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry collaboration may be in the works. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Perry said she would be open to collaborating with the singer. “I’m open! Open, open, open!” she said, imitating an artificial intelligence robot, a bit she was [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14:

    Amazon's Alexa Wins Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Apparently even AI systems can win awards these days. Alongside Taylor Swift and 5 Seconds of Summer, Amazon’s famous AI voice assistant Alexa also received an award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Game Changer Tech Award, the first award of its kind presented at the event, recognizes technology that brings music listeners closer [...]

  • Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV

    Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV Music Publishing

    Jon Platt doesn’t officially start his new job as CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing until next month, but he’s already making moves: co-president Rick Krim is leaving the company, multiple sources tell Variety. A rep for Sony/ATV declined Variety’s request for comment. Based in Los Angeles, the industry veteran was appointed to the role, alongside [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Up in New Interview: 10 Things We Learned

    Dominique Gardner, an ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly’s who is featured in the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly,” has just spoken up further with shocking details of abuse she says she endured during their nine-year relationship — even though one of the shocks is how often defensive and protective on behalf of the troubled star. In an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad