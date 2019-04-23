×
APA Names Steve Lassiter Co-Head of Worldwide Music

Steve Lassiter
CREDIT: Courtesy of APA

Steve Lassiter, a 20-year veteran of talent agency APA, has been promoted to co-head of worldwide music, president and CEO Jim Gosnell announced today. Lassiter joins fellow co-heads of worldwide music Bruce Solar and Steve Martin. He most recently served as head of concerts at APA Nashville, where his roster includes Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band, David Lee Murphy, Sublime with Rome and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Said Gosnell of Lassiter: “Steve has done a tremendous job guiding the success of our Nashville operations. The quality of his leadership and contributions to our overall success cannot be understated, and I’m very pleased to honor his hard work and dedication with this well-deserved promotion.”

Lassiter got his start in the music business in 1977 as a 19-year-old  production assistant and promotion representative for Sound Seventy Productions, a Nashville concert production company owned by Joe Sullivan and Charlie Daniels. He joined APA in 1998.

Lassiter serves on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Country Music (ACM), the National Association of Talent Directors (NATD) and the TJ Martell Foundation.  He is also a member of the Country Music Association (CMA), the National Association of Recording Arts and Science (NARAS), the Gospel Music Association (GMA), and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE).

