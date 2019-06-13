Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer-songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” has signed with Republic Records, the company announced today. Ramos will release his forthcoming debut album later this year, with new music expected this summer.

Footage from the signing will air on his YouTube series later today.

“Anthony is a true game-changer,” says Republic EVP of A&R Wendy Goldstein. “His music not only brings genres together, but it unites people. This power immediately inspired Monte and I to sign him. There’s nobody quite like Anthony, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

Ramos says, “This is such a big moment. I think it’s amazing that we have the opportunity to make music. Music hits people in a way that talking to somebody doesn’t. I think we should never take that for granted. I’m just grateful that I’m with a company who supports that.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn and of Puerto Rican descent, Ramos first rose to prominence in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” In 2018, he furthered his musical career by lending his voice to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying” benefit single, and teamed up with producer Will Wells [Logic, Pentatonix] for “The Freedom EP.”

Ramos currently stars in the series “She’s Gotta Have It,” created by Spike Lee, and has contributed multiple songs to the show’s soundtrack, including the new original song “Cry Today, Smile Tomorrow.” He is currently in production as the lead in Miranda’s “In the Heights” film, directed by Jon W. Chu and slated for release in May 2020. Most recently, he starred in the Academy Award-winning film A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Lady Gaga where he played the latter’s best friend.

Ramos is repped by Modest! Management and Door 24.