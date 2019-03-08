×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annie Lennox Teams With Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige, More for International Women’s Day Project (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Legendary former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and The Circle, the non-government organization she founded, have partnered with Apple Music for a Global International Women’s Day initiative launched.

Together with longtime associate Sammy Andrews and Deviate Digital, they have created a short film in support of Global Feminism, described as “an umbrella term inclusive of all approaches to women’s equality.” Joining forces with Lennox on the project — and appearing in the video — are Ed SheeranMary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Richard E Grant, Emeli Sande, Hozier, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Eddie Izzard, Gwendoline Christie and Beverley Knight .

“While we celebrate and acknowledge the advancement in women rights over the past 100 years, we must make sure it’s inclusive for all,” the announcement reads. “The short film aims to highlight the injustices still experienced by millions of women and girls the world over – from misogyny, rape and violence to pay disparity.”

Lennox says, “Disempowerment creates an appalling way of life for millions of women and girls around the world. While physical or sexual violence affects one in three women, and two thirds of the world’s 757 million adults who cannot read or write are women … these are only two on a long list of disparity and injustice. We cannot ignore the fact that feminism must have a global reach.

“At a time when there seems to be so much polarity and division in the world, the term ‘global feminism’ offers an opportunity for people from every walk of life, color of skin, gender or sexual orientation to understand and identify with the bigger global picture. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder in support of human rights, justice and equality for women and girls everywhere in the world, especially in countries where they are not even near the lowest rung of the ladder.”

Related

Apple Music Global Head of Editorial Rachel Newman added, “Annie Lennox is not only one of the most prolific women in music, but one of the most dedicated and passionate women’s rights advocates of our time. Her efforts to better this world are truly inspiring and her impact is undeniable. This International Women’s Day we are thrilled and honored to support this incredible artist and share her message of #globalfeminism with our global audience.”

Circle Executive Director Sioned Jones said, “Global Feminism is at the heart of what we do as we strive for a more equal and fairer world for women and girls.  On this International Women’s Day having a chance to remind us all of the huge inequalities and injustices that remain for millions of women and girls across the globe is important in ensuring no one is left behind in being able to realise their basic human rights.  We thank Annie, Apple Music and all the contributors who have given up their time and support to this film and we all stand together as Global Feminists.”

To accompany the short film, all participants shared songs inspired by visionary women with Apple Music for an exclusive #GlobalFeminism playlist in honour of International Women’s Day. You can listen to the playlist here http://apple.co/GlobalFeminism

To find out more about how to support Global Feminism visit:

www.thecircle.ngo

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Music

  • Annie Lennox Leads International Women's Day

    Annie Lennox Teams With Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige, More for International Women's Day Project (Watch)

    Legendary former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and The Circle, the non-government organization she founded, have partnered with Apple Music for a Global International Women’s Day initiative launched. Together with longtime associate Sammy Andrews and Deviate Digital, they have created a short film in support of Global Feminism, described as “an umbrella term inclusive of all approaches [...]

  • FILE - In this Aug. 28,

    Kanye West Sued for Breach of Contract by EMI Music Publishing

    Kanye West’s bid to free himself from his record and publishing deals took another turn Thursday when EMI Music Publishing sued him for breach of contract. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. West’s attempts to get out of those deals, while initially seeming like one of his off-the-cuff rants, soon gained more [...]

  • ‘Leaving Neverland’ Draws 2M Viewers in

    ‘Leaving Neverland’ Draws 2 Million Viewers in U.K. as Jackson Fans Fight Back

    About 2 million viewers tuned into controversial Michael Jackson documentary “Leaving Neverland” in Britain this week as the pop superstar’s fans took to the streets and plastered London buses with messages protesting his innocence, and his nephew sought funding for a series refuting the sex-abuse allegations made in the film. The two-part documentary was broadcast [...]

  • timbaland masterclass review

    Online Courses to Take if You Want to Make It in the Music Business

    Hitmaker Timbaland is the latest artist to join MasterClass, an online learning platform that’s tapping into the expertise of celebrities, industry leaders and newsmakers to offer on-demand classes for busy professionals hoping to learn a new skill or hobby. Timbaland’s course, released last week, focuses on producing and beat-making, something the Grammy-winning rapper and producer [...]

  • Album Review: Juice WRLD's 'Death Race

    Album Review: Juice WRLD's 'Death Race for Love'

    Juice WRLD is a grown-up. The 19-year-old who was drowning young heartbreak in the palliative haze of drugs on “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” his debut album? That was so last summer. When the Chicago rapper broke into the mainstream seemingly out of nowhere in 2018, he efficiently distilled emo rap — one of the Soundcloud [...]

  • T-Pain, Faheem Rashad Najm. T-Pain performs

    T-Pain to Host 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Auto-Tune pioneer T-Pain will host the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was announced Thursday. The Grammy-winning rapper will emcee the sixth annual telecast live on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Recently, T-Pain released his sixth studio album “1UP” on the same day he was crowned winner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad