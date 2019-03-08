Annie Lennox Teams With Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige, More for International Women’s Day Project (Watch)

Legendary former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and The Circle, the non-government organization she founded, have partnered with Apple Music for a Global International Women’s Day initiative launched.

Together with longtime associate Sammy Andrews and Deviate Digital, they have created a short film in support of Global Feminism, described as “an umbrella term inclusive of all approaches to women’s equality.” Joining forces with Lennox on the project — and appearing in the video — are Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Richard E Grant, Emeli Sande, Hozier, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Eddie Izzard, Gwendoline Christie and Beverley Knight .

“While we celebrate and acknowledge the advancement in women rights over the past 100 years, we must make sure it’s inclusive for all,” the announcement reads. “The short film aims to highlight the injustices still experienced by millions of women and girls the world over – from misogyny, rape and violence to pay disparity.”

Lennox says, “Disempowerment creates an appalling way of life for millions of women and girls around the world. While physical or sexual violence affects one in three women, and two thirds of the world’s 757 million adults who cannot read or write are women … these are only two on a long list of disparity and injustice. We cannot ignore the fact that feminism must have a global reach.

“At a time when there seems to be so much polarity and division in the world, the term ‘global feminism’ offers an opportunity for people from every walk of life, color of skin, gender or sexual orientation to understand and identify with the bigger global picture. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder in support of human rights, justice and equality for women and girls everywhere in the world, especially in countries where they are not even near the lowest rung of the ladder.”

Related Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Paradigm Agency Win Big at Pollstar Awards Mary J. Blige Did Her Own Stunts in Netflix's New 'Umbrella Academy': 'I Was Pulling Glass Out of My Face'

Apple Music Global Head of Editorial Rachel Newman added, “Annie Lennox is not only one of the most prolific women in music, but one of the most dedicated and passionate women’s rights advocates of our time. Her efforts to better this world are truly inspiring and her impact is undeniable. This International Women’s Day we are thrilled and honored to support this incredible artist and share her message of #globalfeminism with our global audience.”

Circle Executive Director Sioned Jones said, “Global Feminism is at the heart of what we do as we strive for a more equal and fairer world for women and girls. On this International Women’s Day having a chance to remind us all of the huge inequalities and injustices that remain for millions of women and girls across the globe is important in ensuring no one is left behind in being able to realise their basic human rights. We thank Annie, Apple Music and all the contributors who have given up their time and support to this film and we all stand together as Global Feminists.”

To accompany the short film, all participants shared songs inspired by visionary women with Apple Music for an exclusive #GlobalFeminism playlist in honour of International Women’s Day. You can listen to the playlist here http://apple.co/GlobalFeminism

To find out more about how to support Global Feminism visit: